Lutador afegão medalha de bronze em Pequim se prepara para conquistar ouro em Londres

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we're hearing about a taekwondo fighter from Afghanistan and learning the phrase 'keep a low profile'.

Rohullah Nikpai is from Afghanistan and is a taekwondo fighter.

Rohullah won his country's first ever Olympic medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

BBC reporter Lyse Doucet has been to meet Rohullah.

Listen out for which medal Rohullah won in Beijing and listen for the phrase 'keep a low profile'.

Vídeo-clipe

Rohullah Nikpai is a new kind of warrior in a country which has seen some 30 years of war. He's fighting to win taekwondo gold in London 2012. Nikpai's bronze medal in Beijing 2008 was a golden moment for him, for a country which had never won an Olympic medal before. The soft-spoken star finds it hard to keep a low profile. He's recognised everywhere he goes.

Apresentadora

Listen again for which medal Rohullah won in Beijing and listen for the phrase 'keep a low profile'.

Vídeo-clipe

Apresentadora

Did you hear which medal Rohullah won at the Beijing Olympic games?

Yes he won a bronze medal.

Lyse said the phrase 'keep a low profile'.

Legenda na tela

keep a low profile

passar desapercebida

Apresentadora

The soft spoken star finds it hard to keep a low profile.

Well we have heard about Rohullah and learnt the phrase 'keep a low profile', now let's listen to some people in London using this phrase.

Entrevistas

If my boss is angry or in a bad mood, I try to keep a low profile.

I'm quite shy and I don't like a lot of attention, so I usually keep a low profile.

It's hard for the Royal Family to keep a low profile because everybody knows who they are.

Legenda na tela

If my boss is angry or in a bad mood, I try to keep a low profile.

I'm quite shy and I don't like a lot of attention, so I usually keep a low profile.

It's hard for the Royal Family to keep a low profile because everybody knows who they are.

Apresentadora I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Frases com "keep"

In the video we learnt the phrase 'keep a low profile', meaning to not attract attention to yourself.

"The soft-spoken star finds it hard to keep a low profile. He's recognised everywhere he goes."

Below are some more phrases with the word 'keep':

keep it up: a phrase used to encourage someone to continue doing something well

keep a promise: to complete an action you promise to do

keep track of: to maintain knowledge about an ongoing situation

keep someone guessing: to not tell someone what you are doing

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. He likes to ______________ about what he is doing. He never tells me anything!

2. Jill changes her job all the time. It is hard to ______________ where she is working.

3. Everybody is doing excellent work. ______________!

4. You can rely on me. I always ______________.

Frases com fitghting

In the video we heard from taekwondo fighter Rohullah Nikpai.

Below are some phrases with the word 'fighting':

fighting fit: very healthy

fighting chance: a small but good possibility of success

fighting spirit: to have the energy and desire to do something difficult

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. We need to do a lot of work, but we still have a ______________ of winning the league.

2. My mother is 60 years old and _______________.

3. The athletes showed a lot of _______________ in the final of the competition.

Respostas

Phrases with 'keep'

1. He likes to keep me guessing about what he is doing. He never tells me anything!

2. Jill changes her job all the time. It is hard to keep track of where she is working.

3. Everybody is doing excellent work. Keep it up!

4. You can rely on me. I always keep a promise.

Fighting phrases

1. We need to do a lot of work, but we still have a fighting chance of winning the league.

2. My mother is 60 years old and fighting fit.

3. The athletes showed a lot of fighting spiritin the final of the competition.