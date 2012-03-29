Milhares de mexicanos fazem aula coletiva de zumba para estabelecer novo recorde

Transcrição

6000 Mexicans preparing to dance their way into the record books.

A crowd of mostly women flocked to the capital city's Zocalo Square for the world's largest aerobics class.

Having cemented their place in history, organisers hope the participants will continue an active lifestyle.

Local authorities are looking to get people out of their houses to enjoy the great outdoors in the sprawling metropolis.

Transcrição em português

6000 mexicanos se preparam para entrar dançando no livro dos recordes.

Uma multidão, na maioria mulheres, se dirigiu à praça Zocalo no centro da capital, para participar na maior aula de aeróbica do mundo.

Depois de garantir seu lugar na história, os organizadores esperam que os participantes continuem a levar uma vida ativa.

Autoridades locais estão buscando formas de tirar as pessoas de casa para que possam aproveitar os grandes espaços externos da gigantesca metrópole.

Vocabulário

the record books - official documents of information

flocked - came in great numbers

aerobics - exercise regime

cemented - made firm

sprawling metropolis - large city

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

the record books / flocked / aerobics / cemented / sprawling metropolis

1. The sisters work twice per week with a personal trainer and have been taking ________________ classes since their release from prison.

2. It is a remnant from another golden age of cycling, 1950s Britain, when fans on their own bikes ________________ to the stands at velodromes.

3. "This is another incredible achievement to cap a year of incredible achievements," said Martin Talbot from the Official Charts Company. "By overtaking Michael Jackson's Bad, 21 has officially ________________ Adele's place among the all-time greats."

4. Most violence was reported from the eastern and central parts of the city, police say. Hundreds of people have been killed in ethnic violence in this ________________ in recent months.

5. The reason Tokyo gets into ________________ is that the surrounding region - which includes the country's second city Yokohama, as well as 86 other towns and cities - has become so built up that it is now one huge continuous urbanised area.

Respostas

1. The sisters work twice per week with a personal trainer and have been taking aerobics classes since their release from prison. Source: US 'kidney sisters' must lose weight before transplant http://bbc.in/e09SS4

2. It is a remnant from another golden age of cycling, 1950s Britain, when fans on their own bikes flocked to the stands at velodromes.

Source: London 2012: Chain reaction - how cycling went mainstream http://bbc.in/yGiUHf

3. "This is another incredible achievement to cap a year of incredible achievements," said Martin Talbot from the Official Charts Company. By overtaking Bad, 21 has officially cemented Adele's place among the all-time greats."

Source: Adele's 21 overtakes Michael Jackson's Bad in UK sales http://bbc.in/xzszeu

4. Most violence was reported from the eastern and central parts of the city, police say. Hundreds of people have been killed in ethnic violence in this sprawling metropolis in recent months.

Source: Pakistan city of Karachi hit by factional 'bloodbath' http://bbc.in/pZTgBB

5. The reason Tokyo gets into the record books is that the surrounding region - which includes the country's second city Yokohama, as well as 86 other towns and cities - has become so built up that it is now one huge continuous urbanised area.

Source: The world's biggest cities: How do you measure them? http://bbc.in/z95Fs0 BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.