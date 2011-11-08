Na esteira do ouro olímpico

Transcrição

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are talking about diving and we will be learning the words criticism and encouragement.

Diving is a very popular sport at the Olympics and China has some of the best divers in the world.

So what makes the Chinese divers so good?

Let's hear from BBC reporter Michael Bristow who has been to the Chinese training base.

Listen for how many days a week the divers train and listen for the words criticism and encouragement.

This is where China's top divers come to train. They spend 6 days a week here, spending around 3 or 4 hours in the pool. Now arranged around the side of the pool there are trainers, these watch every dive offering words of criticism and encouragement.

Apresentadora

Listen again for how many days a week the divers train for and listen once again for the words criticism and encouragement.

Apresentadora

Michael said the divers spend 6 days a week training.

Michael said the trainers offer words of criticism and encouragement.

criticism

criticism

crítica

Apresentadora

encouragement

encouragement

incentivo

Apresentadora

Well we have learnt the nouns criticism and encouragement.

Now let's look at the verb form of these words. Criticise and encourage.

Let's listen to some people in London using these words.

My lecturer encourages me to read a lot of books.

My girlfriend loves to criticise me.

My family encouraged me to go to university.

I find it hard to criticise my own work.

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Expressões com a palavra "water"

Below are some idioms that use the word 'water':

be/get into deep water: be/get into trouble.

be like a fish out of water: to feel awkward as you are in an unfamiliar situation.

blood is thicker than water: family relationships are more important than any other relationship.

take to something like a duck: to learn how to do.

to water: something very quickly.

Now complete the sentences with the correct idiom. You may need to change the form of the idiom.

1. A: How is Sarah managing with the new computer system?

B: She is doing great, she has taken to it _______________.

2. I don't know what I am doing! I have never done this before. I really am _______________.

3. Johnny didn't do his homework again. He is in _______________ with the teacher.

4. It is important to visit your parents Jill. Remember _______________.

"Spend"

In the video the reporter used the word 'spend':

"They spend six days a week here, spending around three or four hours in the pool."

The word 'spend' can be used to refer to money and time.

Time:

e.g. I spend an hour every morning swimming.

Money:

e.g. I spend £50 a week on food.

Now read the sentences below and decide whether the word 'spend' is used to refer to time or money.

1. I spend a lot of my time at work. (time/money)

2. My sister spends a lot of money on clothes. (time/money)

3. I need to spend more time with my parents. (time/money)

4. I used to spend Saturday afternoons shopping, but now I don't have the money to do that. (time/money)

Respostas

1) Espressões com water

1. A: How is Sarah managing with the new computer system?

B: She is doing great, she has taken to it like a duck to water.

2. I don't know what I am doing! I have never done this before. I really am a fish out of water.

3. Johnny didn't do his homework again. He is in deep water with the teacher.

4. It is important to visit your parents Jill. Remember blood is thicker than water.

2) Spend

1. I spend a lot of my time at work. Answer: time

2. My sister spends a lot of money on clothes. Answer: money

3. I need to spend more time with my parents. Answer: time

2) Spend

1. I spend a lot of my time at work. Answer: time

2. My sister spends a lot of money on clothes. Answer: money

3. I need to spend more time with my parents. Answer: time

4. I used to spend Saturday afternoons shopping, but now I don't have the money to do that. Answer: time