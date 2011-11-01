Na sombra dos campeões

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we will be hearing from a sports physiotherapist and learning about the words achieved and rewarding.

Every athlete has a team supporting them.

Alistair Brownlee is the current World Triathlon champion and today let's hear from Alistair's physiotherapist, Emma Deakin.

Emma helps treat Alistair's muscle injuries.

So how does Emma feel about being part of Alistair's winning team?

Listen for the words 'achieved' and 'rewarding'.

Vídeo-clipe

When you see the results and you see what he's worked for and what he's achieved it's very rewarding to be part of that really.

Apresentadora

Let's listen again for the words 'achieved' and 'rewarding'.

Vídeo-clipe

When you see the results and you see what he's worked for and what he's achieved it's very rewarding to be part of that really.

Apresentadora

Emma said the word achieved.

Legendas na tela

achieved

alcançado

Apresentadora

what he's achieved

Emma said the word rewarding.

Legendas na tela

rewarding

gratificante

Apresentadora

It is very rewarding to be part of that.

Well we have learnt about the words achieved and rewarding.

Now let's listen to some people in London using these words.

Entrevistas

I'm helping the new students and I am finding it very rewarding.

When I got into university, I really achieved something.

I find helping other people very rewarding.

I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and I feel like I achieved a lot.

Legendas na tela

I'm helping the new students and I am finding it very rewarding.

When I got into university, I really achieved something.

I find helping other people very rewarding.

I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and I feel like I achieved a lot.

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

"Achieve/achievement/achievable"

In the video we learnt the word 'achieved'.

"You see what he's worked for and what he's achieved..."

Achieve is a verb.

E.g. Getting 100% in my exam is going to be hard to achieve.

Achievement is a noun.

E.g. Climbing Mount Everest is a great achievement.

Achievable is an adjective.

E.g. The company's targets are achievable.

Now complete the sentences with the verb, noun or adjective. The form of the word may need to be changed.

1. Getting an Olympic medal is a great ______________.

2. I worked really hard today and I feel like I have ______________ a lot.

3. I think that starting my own business is ______________.

4. Being able to speak a foreign language is ______________.

"Part"

In the video Emma used the word 'part':

"... it is very rewarding to be part of that"

Emma used the phrase 'to be part of' meaning to be involved in.

Here are some more phrases with the word 'part':

for the most part: usually or mostly

the better part of: most of

to part company: to end a relationship

to look the part: wear the right clothes for the right occasion

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to changed.

1. If you are going to get the job you need _______________ in the job interview.

2. I heard my favourite singer has _______________ with her record label.

3. _______________ Kevin was a very good pupil.

4. May cooked a delicious meal, but it took her a long time. She spent _______________ the day in the kitchen.

Respostas

Achieve/achievement/achievable

1. Getting an Olympic medal is a great achievement.

2. I worked really hard today and I feel like I have achieved a lot.

3. I think that starting my own business is achievable.

4. Being able to speak a foreign language is achievable.

Part

1. If you are going to get the job you need to look the part in the job interview.

2. I heard my favourite singer has parted company with her record label.

3. For the most part Kevin was a very good pupil.

4. May cooked a delicious meal, but it took her a long time. She spent the better part of the day in the kitchen.