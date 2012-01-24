Nadadora britânica se divide entre Grã-Bretanha e Quênia

Transcrição

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about British swimmer Achieng Ajulu-Bushell and learning the words drive and discipline.

Achieng Ajulu-Bushell is hoping to swim for Great Britain in the London Olympics.

Achieng lives and trains in the UK but the rest of her family live in Kenya.

Let's hear from reporter, Daniela Ralph who has been with Achieng on a trip to visit her family in Kenya.

Listen for the words drive and discipline.

Vídeo-clipe

Back home with her family and a reminder of why she loves it here.

For Achieng, Kenya is now an escape from the rigours of London - it's where her mum, her step-dad and her sisters live. Here she's free from the pressure of chasing her Olympic dream.

Achieng's life both here in Kenya and back in London is now a complicated juggling act. Her Olympic ambition requires drive, determination and discipline.

Apresentadora

Listen again for the words drive and discipline.

Vídeo-clipe

Back home with her family and a reminder of why she loves it here.

For Achieng, Kenya is now an escape from the rigours of London - it's where her mum, her step-dad and her sisters live. Here she's free from the pressure of chasing her Olympic dream.

Achieng's life both here in Kenya and back in London is now a complicated juggling act. Her Olympic ambition requires drive, determination and discipline.

Apresentadora

In the clip we heard the word drive.

Apresentadora

We also heard the word discipline.

Apresentadora

Her Olympic ambition requires drive, determination and discipline.

Well we have learnt the words drive and discipline, now let's listen to some people in London using these words.

Entrevistas

My friend Michael has the drive to succeed in business.

To be a successful business woman you need to have a lot of discipline.

I have a lot of drive to make a lot of money.

To be a successful athlete you have to have a lot of discipline.

My friend Michael has the drive to succeed in business.

To be a successful business woman you need to have a lot of discipline.

I have a lot of drive to make a lot of money.

To be a successful athlete you have to have a lot of discipline.

Apresentadora

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

A diferença entre "reminder, remind, remember"

In the video we heard the word 'reminder':

"Back home with her family and a reminder of why she loves it here."

'Reminder' is a message, written or spoken, that can make you think of something you may have forgotten.

E.g. I was sent a reminder about paying my water bill.

'Remind' is to make someone think of something they may forget.

E.g. Can you remind me to buy some milk?

'Remember' is to be able to think about information from the past.

E.g. I remember when I went on holiday for the first time. It was very exciting.

Now complete the sentences with 'reminder', 'remind' or 'remember'.

1. I can't ______________ where I put my car keys.

2. A: Will you ______________ me to call my boss about getting time off?

B: Yes, sure.

3. A: Do you ______________ when we went to the beach last summer?

B: Yes! It was such a lovely hot day.

4. I received another ______________ about paying my rent.

Frases com a palavra "act"

In the video we heard the phrase 'juggling act' which means a difficult task or situation which involves doing many things at the same time.

"Achieng's life both here in Kenya and back in London is now a complicated juggling act."

Here are some more phrases with the word 'act':

put on an act: to behave in a way that is seen as false

sharpen up your act: to improve your behaviour

be a hard act to follow: to be so good at something that anyone who performs after you will not seem as good as you.

get in on the act: to get involved in something that is already successful

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. Have you seen the new business Paul has set up? It has been very successful. We need to ________________.

2. If he is going to get a job in that company, he really needs to improve and ________________.

3. Johnny always ________________ when the boss comes in. I don't know why he can't be himself.

4. Mr Brown was a great leader of the company. He will ________________.

Respostas

Reminder/remind/remember

1. I can't where I put my car keys.

2. A: Will you remind me to call my boss about getting time off?

B: Yes, sure.

3. A: Do you remember when we went to the beach last summer?

B: Yes! It was such a lovely hot day.

4. I received another reminder about paying my rent.

Phrases with 'act'

1. Have you seen the new business Paul has set up? It has been very successful. We need to get in on the act.

2. If he is going to get a job in that company, he really needs to improve and sharpen up his act.

3. Johnny always puts on an act when the boss comes in. I don't know why he can't be himself.

