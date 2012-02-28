Nadadora medalha de ouro em Pequim se recupera de doença mas quer competir em Londres

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about a swimmer from Australia and learning the word 'form'.

Emily Seebohm is one of Australia's top swimmers.

She won a team gold medal in the relay competition in the Beijing Olympics.

But last year Emily suffered many illnesses which stopped her training.

However, Emily is now much better and is hoping to compete in the London 2012 games.

Let's hear from her.

Listen for the word 'form' and listen for what medal Emily wants to get.

Vídeo-clipe

Walking her dogs with her brother at the local beach Emily seems relaxed, but her determination means she is returning to form and her plan to add individual Olympic medals to the relay gold from Beijing is now back on. I want to go back there and be able to do something that I haven't done yet which is get my own individual medal, you know, hopefully it is gold and hopefully I'm singing my national anthem again.

Apresentadora

Listen again for the word 'form' and listen for what medal Emily wants to get.

Vídeo-clipe

Walking her dogs with her brother at the local beach Emily seems relaxed, but her determination means she is returning to form and her plan to add individual Olympic medals to the relay gold from Beijing is now back on. I want to go back there and be able to do something that I haven't done yet which is get my own individual medal, you know, hopefully it is gold and hopefully I'm singing my national anthem again.

Apresentadora

So did you hear the word 'form'?

Legenda na tela

form

forma

Apresentadora

We heard that Emily is 'returning to form' meaning she is returning to her best physical ability.

Did you hear what medal Emily wants to get?

Yes, an individual medal meaning a medal just for her.

"I want to go back there and ... get my own individual medal"

Well we have learnt the word form. Now let's hear from some people inLondon. Listen to how they use the word 'form'.

Entrevistas

The English team are in bad form. They haven't won a game in ages.

My favourite footballer is returning to top form after a bad injury.

I haven't been in my best form but I am hoping to get fitter by going to the gym.

Legenda na tela

The English team are in bad form. They haven't won a game in ages.

My favourite footballer is returning to top form after a bad injury.

I haven't been in my best form but I am hoping to get fitter by going to the gym.

Apresentadora I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Form

In the video we heard the word 'form':

"... her determination means she is returning to form..."

In this context 'form' means the ability to perform well.

The word 'form' has many different meanings:

'Form' can mean a type of something.

E.g. My favourite form of exercise is running.

'Form' can mean the shape or appearance of something.

E.g. The church was built in the form of a cross.

'Form' can mean a document.

E.g. I need to fill in an application form for this new job.

Hopefully, hopeful

In the video we heard the word 'hopefully':

"... hopefully I'm singing my national anthem again."

'Hopefully' is an adverb which is used to suggest you would like something to happen.

The word 'hopeful' can be used as a noun and as an adjective.

'Hopeful' used as a noun means someone who is hoping to succeed.

E.g. Many hopefuls turned up to audition for the singing competition.

'Hopeful' used as an adjective means you believe something will happen.

E.g. We are very hopeful that we can win the rugby match this weekend.

Now decide whether the 'hopeful' in the sentences below is used as a noun or an adjective.

1. I am hopeful that the weather will change tomorrow. (noun/adjective)

2. Over 1000 hopefuls turned up to try and get a part in the new film. (noun/adjective)

3. We are hopeful that we will get the keys to our new house today. (noun/adjective)

4. Mr Brown said he was hopeful an agreement can be made about the new business deal.

(noun/adjective)

Respostas

Hopefully, hopeful

1. I am hopeful that the weather will change tomorrow. (adjective)

2. Over 1000 hopefuls turned up to try and get a part in the new film. (noun)

3. We are hopeful that we will get the keys to our new house today. (adjective)

4. Mr Brown said he was hopeful an agreement can be made about the new business deal. (adjective) BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.