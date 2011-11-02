Neve fora de hora leva caos à Nova York

Transcrição

Freak snowstorms have hit America's East coast.

Some say Mother Nature played a Halloween trick on 60 million people. Only four times in the last 135 years has New York's Central Park seen snow this early.The blizzards caused power cuts and some deaths as roads became treacherous. More than a thousand flights were cancelled with some passengers trapped on grounded planes for hours.Transcrição em português

Tempestades de neve incomuns atingiram a costa leste dos Estados Unidos.

Algumas pessoas disseram que a mãe natureza pregou uma peça de Halloween em 60 milhões de pessoas. Apenas quatro vezes nos últimos 135 anos o Central Park, em Nova York, viu neve assim tão cedo no ano.

A nevasca causou interrupção no fornecimento de energia e algumas mortes à medida em que as condições nas estradas ficaram mais traiçoeiras.

Mais de mil voos foram cancelados e vários passageiros ficaram retidos por várias horas em aviões mantidos no solo.

Vocabulário

freak - unusual, irregular

Mother Nature - an expression used to refer to the power of nature, the weather and so onblizzards - heavy snowstorms with strong windstreacherous - extremely dangerousgrounded - not permitted to flyExercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.freak / Mother Nature / blizzards / treacherous / grounded1. Last winter Edinburgh experienced the worst ____________ for decades. Hundreds of tonnes of salt were used on roads and pavements. Offenders and the Army were brought in to clear routes.2. Ms Hedges said: "The __________ waters round the Isle of Wight present a major challenge - there are so many unknowns. My emotions are very up and down at the moment, going from being really excited to really scared."3. Before the president joined the children for a reading lesson, the White House and the president already knew a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center, but they thought it was a ___________ accident. 4. Qantas ______________ all Saturday's flights, affecting some 70,000 travellers. 5. "An element of luck was involved with this, as with any expedition of this nature when the variables are out of your control - the weather, __________ herself," he said.Respostas BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.