O coliseu de Roma está desmoronando?

The Italian government is investigating reports that pieces of rock have fallen off the Colosseum in Rome. Witnesses reported seeing the fallen masonry on Christmas Day. It has raised concerns about the maintenance of the monument.

Reportagem: Kathy Harcombe

The emblem of the Roman Empire where gladiators once fought wild beasts and each other to entertain spectators. Built almost 2000 years ago, the Colosseum is considered one of the greatest works of Roman architecture and engineering.

Now though there are fears that this mighty monument may be crumbling. Italian environmentalists have frequently raised the alarm about the precarious state of the Colosseum.

They claim that exhaust fumes and the vibrations from vehicles and a nearby subway are damaging the monument. But the Colosseum authorities say there is no cause for panic.

But there is sufficient fear over the state of the building to warrant a US$ 33 million restoration project due to begin in March.

the emblem (o emblema, uma imagem simbólica que representa um país) a picture of logo that represents a country

wild beasts (feras, animais selvagens, normalmente de grande porte e com quatro patas) untamed animals, usually big and four legged

spectators (espectadores, as pessoas que assistem a um evento) people who watch an event

mighty monument (um prédio imponente com grande significado histórico) imposing building with a strong historical significance

crumbling (desmoronando, caindo em pedaços) falling into pieces

environmentalists (ambientalistas, pessoas interessadas em preservar o meio ambiente, protegendo-o contra danos) people who are very interested in the environment and try to protect it from being damaged

precarious state (estado precário, instável, inseguro) not stable or secure

exhaust fumes (gases expelidos por um motor de um veículo em funcionamento) gases expelled by an active vehicle engine

vibrations (vibrações, movimentos ou tremores periódicos) periodic motions or shakes

restoration project (projeto de restauração, obras para retormar um prédio ao seu estado original) building works to make a building resemble its original condition