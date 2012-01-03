O segredo do sucesso olímpico da Rússia

Transcrição

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about a Russian sports school and learning the phrases hard work and what it takes.

Russia is known for doing well in the Olympic games and in the last Olympics they won 72 medals!

So what makes Russia so successful?

Well, it could be to do with their sports schools.

British Olympic medallist, Matthew Pinsent went to visit one of these sports schools. Let's hear from him.

Listen for the phrases hard work and what it takes.

This is Alen. At 15 he's just started his first term at Ekaterinburg's Olympic academy. It's a school with just one aim - producing Olympic gold medallists. And hard work is what it takes to graduate from this school. There are 340 students here in 42 Olympic sports both summer and winter.

Listen again for the phrases hard work and what it takes.

Matthew said the phrase hard work.

hard work

trabalho duro

Matthew said the phrase what it takes.

what it takes

o que precisa

Hard work is what it takes to graduate from this school.

Well we have learnt the phrases hard work and what it takes.

Now let's listen to people in London using the phrase what it takes.

My boyfriend has what it takes to be a brilliant footballer.

Hard work and patience is what it takes to learn a foreign language.

I think my football team has what it takes to win the league.

I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Expressões com "take"

In the video we learnt the phrase 'what it takes' meaning what is needed for success.

"And hard work is what it takes to graduate from this school."

Here are some idioms with the word 'take':

take a knock: to lose confidence following a bad experience

take on board: to understand and accept other people's opinions and ideas which may change the way you do or look at things

take this the wrong way: to understand someone wrongly and think they are criticising you

take your pick: choose what you like

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. I hope my boss _______________ our opinions about the changes in work.

2. Would you like tea or coffee? _______________.

3. Don't _______________ but I think you should study more for your exams.

4. My confidence has really _______________ after losing my job.

Expressões idiomáticas com "work"

Here are some phrasal verbs with the word 'work':

work something in: try to include something

work someone out: try to understand someone

work yourself up to something: to prepare yourself for something difficult

work at something: work hard to achieve something

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. You need to ____________ a marriage for it to succeed.

2. I just cannot ____________! I do not understand him.

3. I am trying to ____________ a few more meetings for the business trip.

4. Peter is very nervous about asking his boss for time off, but he is ____________ talking to him.

Respostas

Idioms with 'take'

1. I hope my boss takes on board our opinions about the changes in work.

2. Would you like tea or coffee? Take your pick.

3. Don't take this the wrong way but I think you should study more for your exams.

4. My confidence has really taken a knock after losing my job.

Phrasal verbs with 'work'

1. You need to work at a marriage for it to succeed.

2. I just cannot work him out! I do not understand him.

3. I am trying to work in a few more meetings for the business trip.

Peter is very nervous about asking his boss for time off, but he is working himself up to talking to him.