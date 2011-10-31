O verdadeiro herói de 'Quem Quer Ser Um Milionário?'

In scenes which could have come from the blockbuster film 'Slumdog Millionaire' a man from one of India's poorest states has become the first person to win a $1m jackpot on the Indian version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Reportagem: Nitin Srivastav

A modest computer engineer and tutor by profession, Sushil Kumar used to draw a monthly salary of less than a $150 per month.

Not any more.

In the Indian version of Britain's popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Sushil Kumar has taken home the winner's cheque of $1 million .

Mr Kumar's brother said Sushil was particularly well-informed because he regularly listened to news and current affairs on the BBC's Hindi Service.

And he was understandably delighted with his windfall. "I never thought in my wildest dreams that I could do this," he said.

Mr Kumar plans to pay off his debts and buy a new home for his family.

The TV show, 'Kaun Bangega Crorepati', one of the most popular in India, was aired first in the year 2000, hosted by the noted Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

modest (modesto, quem não fala muito sobre si mesmo ou sobre suas conquistas) not talking a lot about himself and his achievements

to draw (receber) to receive

well-informed (bem informado, quem tem um bom nível de conhecimento geral e entendimento dos acontecimentos gerais) having a good general knowledge and understanding of current affairs

windfall (um grande montante de dinheiro que é recebido sem que se espere) a large amount of money which is received unexpectedly

in my wildest dreams (quando eu penso qual seria o melhor resultado para mim) when I imagined what the best result for me could be

to pay off his debts (pagar completamente as dívidas que tem com empresas ou com outras pessoas) to pay all the money that he owes to companies and other people

aired (transmitido) broadcast

hosted by (apresentado por) presented by

noted (famoso e respeitado) famous and respected BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.