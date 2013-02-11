Para combater corrupção, China proíbe anúncios de presentes de luxo

China has banned TV and radio adverts which encourage extravagant gift-giving ahead of Chinese New Year, which started last weekend. Expensive watches, gold coins and alcohol are among the items that are affected, according to the state media.

Reportagem: Martin Patience

During Chinese New Year it's common to give gifts to bosses and officials as a way of gaining favour. But now the authorities have announced a ban on advertisements that have been encouraging people to give luxury items.

In a statement, the authorities said these radio and TV ads were spreading "incorrect values" and creating a "bad social ethos". According to reports, the ban relates to promotions which suggest products are "must-have items for superiors".

It's the latest move by China's leader, Xi Jinping, to try and cut down on government extravagance and corruption. At many official occasions, banquets have been banned or scaled back, red carpets are out, and the floral arrangements are no longer there. China's new generation of leaders are keen to display a more frugal administration in the face of growing public anger over official corruption.

Senior officials have repeatedly warned that corruption poses the greatest threat to the rule of the Communist party.

gaining favour getting acceptance

luxury expensive and desirable

ethos values or belief

superiors senior or higher ranking members of the communist party

corruption dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power

scaled back reduced in size

frugal more economical (in relation to money)

in the face of as a reaction to a threat from BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.