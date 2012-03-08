Paredes de geleira se desprendem e caem em lago na Argentina

Transcrição

The Perito Moreno glacier in Southern Argentina.

Huge sections of a massive ice wall have crashed into Lake Argentina in the Patagonia region of the country.

Periodically the glacier forms a dam separating the lake into two. Eventually pressure builds up and enormous chunks of ice fall into the lake.

Tourists visiting the national park enjoyed watching this spectacular ice rupture which occurs every four to five years.

Transcrição em português

A geleira Perito Moreno ao sul da Argentina.

Partes enormes da gigantesca parede de gelo caíram no lago Argentina na região da Patagônia que pertence ao país.

Periodicamente a geleira forma uma barreira separando o lago em dois. Com o tempo, a pressão aumenta e faz com que pedaços enormes de gelo caiam no lago.

Os turistas em visita ao parque nacional puderam admirar esta ruptura espetacular que ocorre entre quatro e cinco anos.

Vocabulário

glacier - mass of ice formed by accumulated snow

crashed into - violently fell into

periodically - from time to time

dam - a barrier that controls water flow

rupture - when something breaks

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

glacier / crashed into / periodically / dam / rupture

1. Viral infections have __________ wiped out the crop in some regions leading to famine.

2. Experts now say melting glaciers put pressure on an ice wall that acted as a __________, causing it to give way.

3. Scott described the last moments of Evans's life, writing: "His downward path was accelerated first by the shock of his frostbitten fingers, and later by falls during rough travelling on the __________."

4. If it slips into deeper water, fuel tanks could __________ threatening one of the most unspoilt parts of the Mediterranean.

5. The crew were returning from a mission over Norway, but their Beaufort Bomber had been hit by enemy fire and __________ the sea more than 100 miles from home.

Respostas

1. Viral infections have periodically wiped out the crop in some regions leading to famine.

Source: Cassava 'offers climate change hope' for Africa

http://bbc.in/yIDfJD

2. Experts now say melting glaciers put pressure on an ice wall that acted as a dam, causing it to give way.

Source: Global warming 'made lake vanish'

http://bbc.in/yTZuqh

3. Scott described the last moments of Evans's life, writing: "His downward path was accelerated first by the shock of his frostbitten fingers, and later by falls during rough travelling on the glacier."

Source: Captain Scott explorer Edgar Evans remembered in Swansea

http://bbc.in/zGY2kX

4. If it slips into deeper water, fuel tanks could rupture threatening one of the most unspoilt parts of the Mediterranean.

Source: Costa Concordia disaster: Cruise firm faces US lawsuit

http://bbc.in/wUdq6G

5. The crew were returning from a mission over Norway, but their Beaufort Bomber had been hit by enemy fire and crashed into the sea more than 100 miles from home.

Source: The pigeon that saved a World War II bomber crew

Source: The pigeon that saved a World War II bomber crew

http://bbc.in/AanJtn