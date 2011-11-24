Peregrinação destroi relíquias antigas de Mecca

Transcrição

It's Islam's holiest site. Millions make the pilgrimage to the Grand Mosque every year.

The pace of high-rise development in the city has led some to compare modern-day Mecca to Manhattan.But archaeologists are angry that ancient monuments are being destroyed so rich visitors can be accommodated in luxury hotels.The Saudi authorities say the demolition is necessary to cope with the ever-growing number of visitors.Transcrição em português

É o local mais sagrado do Islamismo. Todos os anos, milhões de fiéis fazem a peregrinação até a Grande Mesquita.

O ritmo acelerado da construção de prédios altos na cidade, levou alguns a comparar a Mecca moderna com Manhattan.

Mas, arqueólogos estão furiosos com a destruição de monumentos antigos para a construção de hotéis de luxos para acomodar visitantes ricos.

As autoridades sauditas alegam que a demolição é necessária para que a cidade dê conta do crescente número de visitantes.

Vocabulário

holiest - of greatest religious importance.

pilgrimage - journey to a place of spiritual significance.

high-rise - describes a tall building with many floors.archaeologists - people who study buildings and other objects from the past.demolition - the total destruction of somethingExercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.holiest/pilgrimage/high-rise/archaeologists/demolition1. The Unesco inspectors will be looking at plans submitted by Peel Holdings for a development of __________ buildings including offices, shops and restaurants in the £5.5bn Liverpool Waters scheme, they will also examine how the city is managing the heritage site.2. The two people are believed to have been on their way to Mecca for the annual Hajj __________ when the fire broke out near Jeddah airport.3. The first Sikhs came to London a century ago and a new exhibition in the capital celebrates the Golden Temple, their __________ site.4. In Khan al-Ahmar, many homes are under __________ order, as is the primary school, set up with the help of an Italian charity two years ago.5. Bullets dating back to the English Civil War have been found in a field in Berkshire by __________.Respostas

1. The Unesco inspectors will be looking at plans submitted by Peel Holdings for a development of high-rise buildings including offices, shops and restaurants in the £5.5bn Liverpool Waters scheme, they will also examine how the city is managing the heritage site. BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.