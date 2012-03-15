Pugilista adolescente vai defender o Afeganistão na Olimpíada de Londres

Transcrição

Sadaf Rahimi practicing her punches in the ring. The teenager is dreaming of representing Afghanistan in the first ever women's boxing tournament at the Olympics.

The seventeen-year-old has no opponents she can fight at home, so has travelled to Wales to practice.

She usually trains at a stadium once used for public executions.

The athlete wants to show that women in Afghanistan can reach the top.

Transcrição em português

Sadaf Rahimi praticando seus golpes no ringue. O sonho da adolescente é representar o Afeganistão no primeiro torneio feminino de boxe de uma Olimpíada.

A menina de dezessete anos não tem adversárias com quem ela possa lutar em seu país, então ela teve que viajar para o País de Gales, para poder treinar.

Normalmente, ela treina em um estádio que no passado já foi usado para execuções públicas.

A atleta quer mostrar que as mulheres no Afeganistão podem chegar ao topo.

Vocabulário

tournament competition

opponents people to compete against

stadium sports arena

athlete person taking part in sport

reach the top achieve success

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

tournament / opponents / stadium / athlete / reach the top

1. The runners will set off in waves alongside a number of former Olympic and Paralympic athletes, who will also be making history by being among the first to cross the __________ finish line.

2. Bath-based members of the British Olympic swimming team will also be using the facilities to train, as will __________ from Malaysia.

3. The Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has become the latest player to pull out of the tennis at Indian Wells in the US because of a stomach bug that is threatening to overshadow the whole _____________.

4. While he is "tagging" his ____________, the raider has to hold his breath and chant "kabaddi, kabaddi".

5. Many young athletes who competed at the complex went on to ________________ of their games, including former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt, China's NBA star Yao Ming, and US soccer star Freddie Adu.

Respostas

1. The runners will set off in waves alongside a number of former Olympic and Paralympic athletes, who will also be making history by being among the first to cross the stadium's finish line.

Source: London 2012: Olympic Park run official route announced

http://bbc.in/x3fJ4V

2. Bath-based members of the British Olympic swimming team will also be using the facilities to train, as will athletes from Malaysia.

Source: London 2012: China's Olympic Swimmers to train in Bath

http://bbc.in/z9I6M9

3. The Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has become the latest player to pull out of the tennis at Indian Wells in the US because of a stomach bug that is threatening to overshadow the whole tournament.

Source: Mystery stomach bug threatens tennis tournament

http://bbc.in/zMn4N4

4. While he is "tagging" his opponents, the raider has to hold his breath and chant "kabaddi, kabaddi".

Source: Indian women win first Kabaddi World Cup championship

http://bbc.in/wlGura

5. Many young athletes who competed at the complex went on to reach the top of their games, including former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt, China's NBA star Yao Ming, and US soccer star Freddie Adu.

Source: Building a complex sporting legacy

http://bbc.in/yT7tBD BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.