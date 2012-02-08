Pugilista indiana treina duro para ganhar medalha de ouro em Londres

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about a female boxer from India and learning the word fulfil.

M.C. Mary Kom is a wife, a mother and also a world champion in boxing.

Mary comes from Manipur in India and is one of her country's top athletes.

Let's hear from BBC reporter Emma Jane Kirby who has been to meet Mary ahead of this year's Olympics.

Listen for how many times Mary has won the World Women's boxing competition and listen for the word fulfil.

Vídeo-clipe

By anyone's standards Mary Kom is a winner, 5 times world women's boxing champion, she is now focused on the London Olympics. She hopes that winning a medal will not only raise her own profile but will also put her rather forgotten state of Manipur firmly on the Indian map. It's very difficult but I have to fulfil my dreams.

Apresentadora

Listen again for how many times Mary has won the world women's boxing competition and listen for the word fulfil.

Vídeo-clipe

By anyone's standards Mary Kom is a winner, 5 times world women's boxing champion, she is now focused on the London Olympics. She hopes that winning a medal will not only raise her own profile but will also put her rather forgotten state of Manipur firmly on the Indian map. It's very difficult but I have to fulfil my dreams.

Apresentadora

So did you hear how many times Mary has won the world women's boxing competition?

Yes it was 5 times!

Mary is a 5 times world women's boxing champion.

In the clip we also heard the word fulfil.

Legenda na tela

fulfil

realizar

Apresentadora

Mary said her training, is very difficult but she has to fulfil her dreams.

Well we have learnt the word fulfil. Now let's hear from some people inLondon. Listen to how they use the word 'fulfil'.

Entrevistas

I'd like to fulfil my dream of learning how to play the trumpet.

I want to fulfil my ambition of driving a stream train.

My friend wants to fulfil her dream of becoming an artist.

Legenda na tela

I'd like to fulfil my dream of learning how to play the trumpet.

I want to fulfil my ambition of driving a stream train.

My friend wants to fulfil her dream of becoming an artist.

Apresentadora I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

A palavra "map"

In the video we heard the phrase 'put something on the map':

"... put her rather forgotten state of Manipur firmly on the Indian map."

'To put something / somewhere on the map' means to make something / somewhere famous.

Below are another two phrases with the word 'map':

map something out: plan something

off the map: very far away and remote (usually used to describe a place)

Now complete the sentences with 'to put somewhere on the map', 'map something out' or 'off the map'. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. Sally won an award for acting. It is really going to _________________.

2. He lives really far away. It is completely _________________.

3. I am going to _________________ the details of this proposal before the presentation.

4. I really want to win a medal so I can _________________ my country.

Frases com "raise"

In the video we heard the phrase 'raise your profile':

"She hopes that winning a medal will not only raise her own profile..."

'Raise your profile' means to make people more aware of who you are.

Below are some more phrases with the word 'raise':

raise a glass: to drink to someone's health or future success

raise your eyebrows: to not approve of something or be surprised

raise the alarm: to make people aware of danger

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. He was the first person to ________________ about the dangers on the ship.

2. Please can you ________________ to the married couple, Paul and Nicola.

3. A lot of people ________________ in the meeting. Nobody approved of the new deal.

Respostas

Map

1. Sally won an award for acting. It is really going to put her on the map.

2. He lives really far away. It is completely off the map.

3. I am going to map out the details of this proposal before the presentation.

4. I really want to win a medal so I can put my country on the map.

Raise

1. He was the first person to raise the alarm about the dangers on the ship.

2. Please can you raise your glass to the married couple, Paul and Nicola.

3. A lot of people raised their eyebrows in the meeting. Nobody approved of the new deal. BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.