Triatleta britânico se concentra em três pontos para conseguir melhorar desempenho

Transcrição

Script

Apresentadora

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

The triathlon involves three sports; swimming, cycling and running.

In the last Olympics in Beijing, Germany won the men's triathlon event.

But next year Alistair Brownlee from Team GB is hoping to win gold in London.

So let's hear from Alistair.

Listen out for what he is doing to prepare for the games?

Clip I'm just focusingon doing everything I can to get better really, enjoying the sport and you know really finding out what works for me.

Apresentadora Watch the clip again.

Clip I'm just focusing on doing everything I can to get better really, enjoying the sport and you know really finding out what works for me.

Legenda na tela Alistair está fazendo três coisas para se preparer para os jogos:

Apresentadora focusing on doing everything he can to get better

enjoying the sport

and finding out what works for him

Let's look at some of these phrases in more detail.

focusing on

Legenda na tela focusing on

se concentrando em

Apresentadora I'm focusing on doing everything I can to get better.

Alistair said the phrase works for me.

Legenda na tela works for me

funciona para mim

Apresentadora ... I am really finding out what works for me

Let's hear from some people in London. Let's hear what works for them.

Entrevistas In the morning drinking a lot of coffee works for me.

I find that drinking lots of water every day works for me.

Getting up early works for me.

Legenda na tela ... drinking a lot of coffee works for me.

... drinking lots of water every day works for me.

Getting up early works for me.

Apresentadora I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

I'll see you next time.

Verbos e preposições - "on"

In the video Alistair said he was focusing on everything he could do to get better.

"I'm just focusing on doing everything I can to get better"

The verb 'focus' and the preposition 'on' usually go together.

Below are some more verbs that often go together with the preposition 'on'.

agree on

concentrate on

plan on

work on

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. Choose from one option inside the bracket.

1. I am ___________ taking two weeks' holiday in January. (planning on / concentrate on)

2. I need to ___________ my school work if I am going to pass my exams. (agree on / concentrate on)

3. I am going to ___________ Saturday so I can have Monday off. (work on / agree on)

4. We have both ___________ who should be invited to the party. (agreed on / planning on)

Expressões com "work"

In the video Alistair used the phrase 'works for me' meaning he is discovering what is effective or what will be successful for him

"... finding out what works for me"

Below are some phrases with the word 'work'.

in the works:something that is being planned or made

out of work: unemployed

work wonders: have a very good effect on something or someone

have your work cut out: have something very difficult to do or complete

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase.

1. Those kids are very badly behaved! Nichola really has her ____________________ looking after them.

2. Drinking lots of water ____________________ on my skin.

3. I hear that my favourite popstar has a new album ____________________.

4. I am ____________________ at the moment and I really need a well-paid job.

Respostas

1) Verbos and preposições - 'on'

1. I am planning on taking two weeks' holiday in January.

2. I need to concentrate on my school work if I am going to pass my exams.

3. I am going to work on Saturday so I can have Monday off.

4. We have both agreed on who should be invited to the party.

2) Expressões com 'work'

1. Those kids are very badly behaved! Nichola really has her work cut out looking after them.

2. Drinking lots of water works wonders on my skin.

3. I hear that my favourite popstar has a new album in the works.

4. I am out of work at the moment and I really need a well-paid job. BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.