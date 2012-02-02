Ucranianos saem às ruas para protestar em nome de seus amigos de quarto patas.

Transcrição

Speaking out for their four-legged friends.

Activists have gathered in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to protest against the killing of stray dogs.

They claim thousands have been electrocuted and poisoned in an attempt to clear the streets ahead of Euro 2012.

But protestors think putting them down is cruel and should be banned.

They want the government to fund shelters instead.

Transcrição em português

Ativistas se reuniram na capital ucraniana de Kiev, para protestar contra a matança de cães que vivem nas ruas.

Segundo eles, milhares foram eletrocutados e envenenados numa tentativa de limpar as ruas antes do início da Eurocopa 2012.

Mas os manifestantes defendem que matar os cachorros é cruel e deveria ser proibido.

Ao invés disso, eles querem que o governo financie a construção abrigos para os animais.

Vocabulário

activists - protesters

stray - homeless

electrocuted - killed using electricity

putting them down - killing them

shelters - refuges for animals

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

activists / stray / electrocuted / putting them down / shelters

1. An Oxfordshire animal rescue centre says it has seen a rise in the number of ________ cats and dogs being left over Christmas.

2. Most victims are _______________ by overhead power cables, but some fall off train carriages while trains are moving.

3. They say they hope to help people and save lives. However, animal rights ______________ describe the research as "disgraceful" and "abhorrent".

4. The__________, which takes in animals that might otherwise be euthanised, had said it would struggle to meet the new rent level for their premises at a Milwaukee-area shopping mall.

5. Each year four guide dogs are so badly injured that they either have to be _______________ or are immediately retired.

Respostas

1. An Oxfordshire animal rescue centre says it has seen a rise in the number of stray cats and dogs being left over Christmas.

Source: Rise in dumped Oxfordshire Christmas animals

http://bbc.in/tEn2f1

2. Most victims are electrocuted by overhead power cables, but some fall off train carriages while trains are moving.

Source: Indonesia concrete balls combat 'train surfing'

http://bbc.in/zFg2kP

3. They say they hope to help people and save lives. However, animal rights activists describe the research as "disgraceful" and "abhorrent".

Source: Controversial cyborg rat tests target brain treatments

http://bbc.in/x9zFkX

4. The shelter, which takes in animals that might otherwise be euthanised, had said it would struggle to meet the new rent level for their premises at a Milwaukee-area shopping mall.

Source: Polydactyl cat rescues US animal shelter

http://bbc.in/t5C2W8

5.Each year four guide dogs are so badly injured that they either have to be put down or are immediately retired.

Source: Microchip call after Kirsten Barrett's guide dog mauled

http://bbc.in/w786Ju BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.