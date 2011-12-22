Um mergulho nas águas geladas do Alasca para caridade

Transcrição

The temperature was close to freezing but this was no time to get cold feet.

Hundreds of thrill-seekers looking for a challenge and a good cause jumped into a hole in the Alaskan ice.

Some of the groups came in fancy dress.

The crowd gathered around the hole clapping and cheering on the participants of this charity event in support of disabled athletes.

Transcrição em português

A temperatura se aproximava de zero grau, mas aquele não era o momento de se ficar com os pés frios (com medo).

Centenas de caçadores de aventuras em busca de um desafio e de uma boa causa mergulharam em um buraco aberto no gelo do Alasca.

Alguns deles estavam vestidos com fantasia.

A multidão se reuniu em torno do buraco aplaudindo e incentivando os participantes deste evento beneficente em prol de atletas deficientes.

Vocabulário

to get cold feet - to be afraid of doing something you had planned to do

thrill-seekers - people who seek excitement and adventure

a good cause - an activity that benefits the community

fancy dress - costume worn to represent a particular character

cheering on - shouting to encourage or show support for someone

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

to get cold feet / thrill-seekers / a good cause / fancy dress / cheering on

1. The Guinness World Records has confirmed that Penzance now holds the title for the largest gathering of pirates in one place. On Sunday 25 June, 8,734 people in _________ assembled on Penzance promenade at 13:00 BST.

2. Scientists say they have found physical evidence of brain differences which may drive _____________ to act impulsively or dangerously.

3. Thousands turned up at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff for a second time in a week to ____________ the Wales team at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. More than 16,000 fans watched the third-place play-off against Australia on the venue's big screens.

4. The events in the Gaza Strip may limit the amount of debate given to the prickly issue of crimes of aggression. Some insiders at the ICC conference are even hinting that delegates may have _____________, and the much expected vote on the subject could be put on ice.

5. MPs have occasionally been accused of telling tales but, thanks to a Buckinghamshire charity, they have now done it for _________. Prime Minister David Cameron and Home Secretary Theresa May have joined more than 80 Conservative MPs to record stories for visually impaired children.

Respostas

1. The Guinness World Records has confirmed that Penzance now holds the title for the largest gathering of pirates in one place. On Sunday 25 June, 8,734 people in fancy dress assembled on Penzance promenade at 13:00 BST.