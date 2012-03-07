Vice-campeão de boxe amador dá a fórmula para o sucesso

Transcrição

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we hear from a British boxer and learn the word advise and the phrase 'keep my feet on the ground'.

Anthony Joshua is a boxer from London who won a silver medal at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in 2011.

So does Anthony have anyone advising him?

advise

aconselhar

Let's hear from Anthony.

Listen for the phrase 'keep my feet on the ground'.

I'm sure everyone will advise me and I advise myself to keep my feet on the ground as well so, it's so important that everyone's feet stay on the ground and we never forget what got us here, which is hard work and listening and learning.

Listen again for the phrase 'keep my feet on the ground.'

Anthony said the phrase 'keep my feet on the ground'.

keep my feet on the ground

manter meus pés no chão

"I advise myself to keep my feet on the ground"

Well we have heard from Anthony and learnt the phrase 'keep my feet on the ground' and the verb 'advise'.

Now let's hear from some people inLondon. Listen to how they use the verb 'advise'.

I always advise my friends about their relationships.

My mum advised me to go to university.

I don't like advising people about their problems.

Apresentadora I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Frases com "feet"

In the video we learnt the phrase 'keep my feet on the ground'.

"I advise myself to keep my feet on the ground..."

Below are some more phrases with the word 'feet':

put your feet up: rest or relax

find your feet: to become confident and comfortable in a new situation

land on your feet: to have success or luck

drag your feet: to act slowly about something because you don't want to do it

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. It took Claire a lot of time to ______________ when she moved toLondon, but now she is very comfortable there.

2. A: What are you doing tonight?

B: I have had such a busy day. I am going to go home and ______________.

3. A: Has your boss agreed to give you some time off?

B: No. He still has to get back to me. I know he doesn't want to give it to me. He is really ______________.

4. Amy is so lucky. She is always ______________.

Advise, advice

In the video we learnt the word advise:

"I advise myself to keep my feet on the ground..."

'Advise' is a verb meaning to offer a suggestion to someone that you think will help them.

E.g. I would advise you to go to the doctors.

'Advice' is a noun meaning the suggestion you offer someone that you think will help them.

E.g. My father always offers me excellent words of advice.

Now complete the sentences with 'advise' or 'advice'. The form of the word may need to be changed.

1. What is your ________ on the situation?

2. I would ________ you to look for jobs in retail.

3. Mark wasn't very well today. I ________ him to go home from work.

4. My brother is not very good at giving ________. He doesn't like to get involved in my problems!

Respostas

Phrases with 'feet'

1. It took Claire a lot of time to find her feet when she moved toLondon, but now she is very comfortable there.

2. A: What are you doing tonight?

B: I have had such a busy day. I am going to go home and put my feet up.

3. A: Has your boss agreed to give you some time off?

B: No. He still has to get back to me. I know he doesn't want to give it to me. He is really dragging his feet.

4. Amy is so lucky. She is always landing on her feet.

Advise, advice

1. What is your advice on the situation?

2. I would advise you to look for jobs in retail.

3. Mark wasn't very well today. I advised him to go home from work.

4. My brother is not very good at giving advice. He doesn't like to get involved in my problems!