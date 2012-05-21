Viena abre café para quem gosta de gatos

Transcript

Dogs are forbidden here.

But feline visitors are more than welcome in this new café in Vienna.

Café Neko is home to five cats which customers can cuddle whilst enjoying a cup of coffee.

Cat cafés are a popular phenomenon in Japan, but this is a first for Austria.

Officials were initially worried that the café would be unhygienic, but the establishment is already proving popular.

Transcrição em português

Cães são proibidos aqui.

Mas visitantes felinos são mais do que bem-vindos neste novo café em Viena.

O Café Neko tem cinco gatos que os fregueses podem acariciar enquanto consomem uma bebida quente.

'Cafés de gatos' são um fenômeno popular no Japão, mas este é o primeiro na Áustria.

Autoridades inicialmente temiam problemas de higiene no café, mas o local está provando ser um sucesso de público.

Vocabulary

forbidden - not allowed

feline - cat

cuddle - hug affectionately

phenomenon - something extraordinary

unhygienic - unsanitary

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

forbidden / feline / cuddle / phenomenon / unhygienic

1. Workers at the centre have produced a video called '12 cats of Christmas' to highlight some of their ___________ charges.

2. They are as dangerous as any other bear, they will grab at you and have enormous teeth and powerful forearms so I am not going to ___________ them.

3. Activists say the jails are ___________, filthy and sometimes violent.

4. The ________________, known as a perigee full moon, means the Moon appears up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than when it is furthest from the planet.

5. The stray dog population rocketed when former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu forced people to move into large complexes where pets were __________________.

Respostas

Answers: [Make the text after each source: a link using the url below]

1. Workers at the centre have produced a video called '12 cats of Christmas' to highlight some of their feline charges.

Source: RSPCA cattery choir's '12 cats of Christmas'

http://bbc.in/vlUqwJ

2. They are as dangerous as any other bear, they will grab at you and have enormous teeth and powerful forearms so I am not going to cuddle them.

Source: Edinburgh pandas: Zoo-keeper tells of 'trepidation'.

http://bbc.in/tvsPHZ

3. Activists say the jails are unhygienic, filthy and sometimes violent.

Source: Bangladesh's most famous hangman

http://bbc.in/tmdby3

4. The phenomenon, known as a perigee full moon, means the Moon appears up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than when it is furthest from the planet.

Source: Bigger and brighter 'supermoon' graces the night sky

http://bbc.in/J63ec8

5. The stray dog population rocketed when former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu forced people to move into large complexes where pets were forbidden.

Source: Romanian dogs brought to Norfolk

http://bbc.in/HKrPCc BBC Brasil - Todos os direitos reservados. É proibido todo tipo de reprodução sem autorização por escrito da BBC.