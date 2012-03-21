Vovós cantoras vão representar a Rússia no maior festival de música europeu

Transcrição

Ah, a Russian village - a haven of tranquillity!

Or is it?! This is their unexpected entry for the Eurovision Song Contest.

There are no spring chickens in this band: most of the singers in the Buranovo Grannies are in their 70s, but they still have plenty of stamina.

They've been rehearsing their song, Party for Everybody, in the village hall but their household chores don't leave much time for it.

Transcrição em português

Ah, um vilarejo russo - um local seguro e tranquilo!

Ou é mesmo?! Esta é sua inesperada inscrição como representante no Festival de Música da Eurovisão.

Não há nenhuma mocinha nesta banda: a maioria das cantoras do grupo Buranovo Grannies (Vovós de Buranovo) tem cerca de 70 anos, mas elas ainda têm muita histamina.

Elas têm ensaiado a música com que vão concorrer, Party for Everybody, no salão da prefeitura, mas suas tarefas domésticas não lhes dão muito tempo de sobra para praticar.

Vocabulário

haven - a safe place

unexpected - surprising

no spring chicken - a polite and informal phrase meaning old

stamina - physical and mental strength

household chores - domestic tasks

Exercício

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

haven / unexpected / no spring chicken / stamina / household chores

1. Prof Pasquino says that as the leader of his own party, Silvio Berlusconi still has some influence, but is simply too old to run for office in 2013, when at 76, "he is unlikely to have the _________ to ride a long electoral campaign".

2. Robots are about to invade our lives. From performing __________, to entertaining and educating our children, to looking after the elderly, roboticists say we will soon be welcoming their creations into our homes and workplaces.

3. During a recent visit to London, its director and cast members offered their own theories on the film's ________ success."It shows that everyone wants a story," says Tate Taylor, an actor turned director who, prior to The Help, had only one feature film to his credit.

4. He said: "We will not give up on this mission because Afghanistan must never again be a safe _________ for al-Qaeda to launch attacks against us."

5. In the main event Hopkins, himself ____________ at 46, lost his title after injuring his shoulder in the second round.

Respostas

1. Prof Pasquino says that as the leader of his own party, Silvio Berlusconi still has some influence, but is simply too old to run for office in 2013, when at 76, "he is unlikely to have the stamina to ride a long electoral campaign".

Source: Italy wrestles with Berlusconi legacy

http://bbc.in/AAQhJV

2. Robots are about to invade our lives. From performing household chores, to entertaining and educating our children, to looking after the elderly, roboticists say we will soon be welcoming their creations into our homes and workplaces.

Source: Ready for the robot revolution?

http://bbc.in/qSJh0C

3. During a recent visit to London, its director and cast members offered their own theories on the film's unexpected success. "It shows that everyone wants a story," says Tate Taylor, an actor turned director who, prior to The Help, had only one feature film to his credit.

Source: Why did The Help clean up at the US box office?

http://bbc.in/uodSLH

4. He said: "We will not give up on this mission because Afghanistan must never again be a safe haven for al-Qaeda to launch attacks against us."

Source: Afghan mission into final phases, says David Cameron

http://bbc.in/zzfJFu

5. In the main event Hopkins, himself no spring chicken at 46, lost his title after injuring his shoulder in the second round.

Source: Man wrongly convicted of murder makes boxing debut

Source: Man wrongly convicted of murder makes boxing debut

http://bbc.in/rnr2qu