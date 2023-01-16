Cannes Lions divulga os nomes dos presidentes do júri da edição deste ano

Foto: Estadão

Foto: Estadão

A lista traz nomes inéditos como Samantha Almeida, representante brasileira, e Ali Rez, que será o primeiro júri da região do Médio Oriente e Norte da África

Brasil, janeiro de 2023 - O Estadão, representante oficial do Cannes Lions Festival Internacional de Criatividade no Brasil, anuncia que a organização oficial confirmou os nomes dos presidentes do júri da 70º edição que irão avaliar e definir os trabalhos mais criativos do ano. O Brasil estará presente com Samantha Almeida, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation da Globo.

Simon Cook, CEO da LIONS, diz:"Esses profissionais representam a rica variedade de talentos de todo o cenário da indústria criativa. Os presidentes do júri do Cannes Lions desempenham um papel essencial em manter a integridade dos Leões, bem como estabelecer a referência criativa para a indústria global. Agradecemos a eles por suas perspectivas, conhecimento e experiência de liderança que trarão para a importante tarefa."

De forma inédita, Ali Rez, do Impact BBDO, será o primeiro presidente do júri do Cannes Lions da região do MENA - Médio Oriente e Norte da África. Comentando sobre a nomeação, Rez disse: "Os Emirados Árabes Unidos são um lugar onde a criatividade prospera e onde acreditamos que nada é impossível. É uma honra especial representar o próprio espírito deste país inspirador e a rica herança do Oriente Médio no Cannes Lions como presidente do júri. Espero que este anúncio abra caminho para muitas mais pessoas da região liderararem júris no futuro neste prestigioso evento. "

O Cannes Lions acontecerá entre os dias 19 a 23 de junho e proporcionará um fórum anual para a indústria global para abordar os problemas mais urgentes que a comunidade criativa e o mundo estão enfrentando. As inscrições para participar do Festival abrem amanhã (12), quinta-feira, e as inscrições para os trabalhos estarão abertas a partir de 19 de janeiro.

A lista completa do presidente do júri do Cannes Lions 2023 pode ser vista abaixo:

Brand Experience & Activation Lions Jury President: Ari Weiss, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Global

Creative B2B Lions Jury President: Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, Global

Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President: Justin Peyton, Chief Transformation Officer, Wunderman Thompson, APAC

Creative Commerce Lions Jury President: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada

Continua após a publicidade

Creative Data Lions Jury President: Samantha Hernández Díaz, Chief Strategy Officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexico

Creative Effectiveness Lions Jury President: Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy, Global

Creative Strategy Lions Jury President: Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia

Design Lions Jury President: Quinnton Harris, Co-founder & CEO, Retrospect, USA

Digital Craft Lions Jury President: Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc., Global

Direct Lions Jury President: Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Global

Entertainment Lions Jury President: Brent Anderson, Global Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global

Continua após a publicidade

Entertainment Lions for Gaming Jury President: Francine Li, Global Head of Marketing, Riot Games, Global

Entertainment Lions for Music Jury President: Danielle Hinde, Owner / Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment, USA

Entertainment Lions for Sport Jury President: Rob Doubal, Co-President of McCann London and Joint Chief Creative Officer of McCannUK, McCann London, UK

Film Lions Jury President: Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le Pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide, Global

Glass Lions: The Lion for Change Jury President: Tea Uglow, Creative Director, Google, APAC

Health & Wellness Lions Jury President: Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Chicago, USA

Industry Craft Lions Jury President: Yoshihiro Yagi, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Continua após a publicidade

Innovation Lions Jury President: Grace Francis, Global Chief Creative and Design Officer, WONGDOODY, Global

Media Lions Jury President: Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, Global

Mobile Lions Jury President: Shannon Washington, US Chief Creative Officer, Connected Communications, R/GA, USA

Outdoor Lions Jury President: Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and Global Chief Creative Officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, Global

Pharma Lions Jury President: Joshua Prince, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group, Global

PR Lions Jury President: Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum, Global

Print & Publishing Lions Jury President: Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP

Continua após a publicidade

Radio & Audio Lions Jury President: Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, South Africa

Social & Influencer Lions Jury President: Samantha Almeida, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation, Globo, Brazil

Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President: Jean Lin, Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global

Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury President: David Droga, CEO & Creative Chairman, Accenture Song, Global

Para mais informações em português: clelia.salgado@estadão.com