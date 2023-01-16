  1. Estadão

  • Minha Conta

  • Trânsito

  • Tempo

  • Horóscopo

  • Quadrinhos

  • Loterias

  • Aplicativos

  • Assine

  • Minha Conta

  • Trânsito

  • Tempo

  • Horóscopo

  • Quadrinhos

  • Loterias

  • Aplicativos

  • Assine

    • Opinião

    Política

    Economia & Negócios

    Brasil

    Internacional

    Esportes

    Cultura

    Últimas

    Acervo

    PME

    Jornal do Carro

    Paladar

    Link

    E+

    Viagem

    Classificados

    Radio Eldorado

    Aliás

    Educação

    Ciência

    Sustentabilidade

    Saúde

    São Paulo

    Tudo Sobre

    Ao Vivo

    Blogs

    Colunas

    TV Estadão

    Aplicativos

    Infográficos

    Fotos

    Você no Estadão

    Estadão Dados

    Horóscopo

    Loterias

    Tempo

    Trânsito

    Newsletter

    Quadrinhos

    Sudoku

    Cruzadas

    Moving

    Estradão

    Broadcast Político

    Estadão Blue Studio

    Cannes Lions divulga os nomes dos presidentes do júri da edição deste ano

    Blog

    Veja mais sobre quem faz
    Por Clelia Salgado
     Foto: Estadão
     Foto: Estadão

     

     

    A lista traz nomes inéditos como Samantha Almeida, representante brasileira, e Ali Rez, que será o primeiro júri da região do Médio Oriente e Norte da África 

    Brasil, janeiro de 2023 - O Estadão, representante oficial do Cannes Lions Festival Internacional de Criatividade no Brasil, anuncia que a organização oficial confirmou os nomes dos presidentes do júri da 70º edição que irão avaliar e definir os trabalhos mais criativos do ano. O Brasil estará presente com Samantha Almeida, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation da Globo. 

    Simon Cook, CEO da LIONS, diz:"Esses profissionais representam a rica variedade de talentos de todo o cenário da indústria criativa. Os presidentes do júri do Cannes Lions desempenham um papel essencial em manter a integridade dos Leões, bem como estabelecer a referência criativa para a indústria global. Agradecemos a eles por suas perspectivas, conhecimento e experiência de liderança que trarão para a importante tarefa."

    De forma inédita, Ali Rez, do Impact BBDO, será o primeiro presidente do júri do Cannes Lions da região do MENA - Médio Oriente e Norte da África. Comentando sobre a nomeação, Rez disse: "Os Emirados Árabes Unidos são um lugar onde a criatividade prospera e onde acreditamos que nada é impossível. É uma honra especial representar o próprio espírito deste país inspirador e a rica herança do Oriente Médio no Cannes Lions como presidente do júri. Espero que este anúncio abra caminho para muitas mais pessoas da região liderararem júris no futuro neste prestigioso evento. "

    O Cannes Lions acontecerá entre os dias 19 a  23 de junho e proporcionará um fórum anual para a indústria global para abordar os problemas mais urgentes que a comunidade criativa e o mundo estão enfrentando. As inscrições para participar do Festival abrem amanhã (12), quinta-feira, e as inscrições para os trabalhos estarão abertas a partir de 19 de janeiro. 

    A lista completa do presidente do júri do Cannes Lions 2023 pode ser vista abaixo: 

    Brand Experience & Activation Lions Jury President: Ari Weiss, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Global

    Creative B2B Lions Jury President: Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS, Global

    Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President: Justin Peyton, Chief Transformation Officer, Wunderman Thompson, APAC

    Creative Commerce Lions Jury President: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada

    Continua após a publicidade

    Creative Data Lions Jury President: Samantha Hernández Díaz, Chief Strategy Officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexico

    Creative Effectiveness Lions Jury President: Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO, Ogilvy, Global

    Creative Strategy Lions Jury President: Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia

    Design Lions Jury President: Quinnton Harris, Co-founder & CEO, Retrospect, USA

    Digital Craft Lions Jury President: Resh Sidhu, Global Director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc., Global

    Direct Lions Jury President: Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Global

    Entertainment Lions Jury President: Brent Anderson, Global Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global

    Continua após a publicidade

    Entertainment Lions for Gaming Jury President: Francine Li, Global Head of Marketing, Riot Games, Global

    Entertainment Lions for Music Jury President: Danielle Hinde, Owner / Executive Producer, Doomsday Entertainment, USA

    Entertainment Lions for Sport Jury President: Rob Doubal, Co-President of McCann London and Joint Chief Creative Officer of McCannUK, McCann London, UK

    Film Lions Jury President: Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO of Le Pub, Global Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Worldwide, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide, Global

    Glass Lions: The Lion for Change Jury President: Tea Uglow, Creative Director, Google, APAC

    Health & Wellness Lions Jury President: Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Chicago, USA

    Industry Craft Lions Jury President: Yoshihiro Yagi, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

    Continua após a publicidade

    Innovation Lions Jury President: Grace Francis, Global Chief Creative and Design Officer, WONGDOODY, Global

    Media Lions Jury President: Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM, Global

    Mobile Lions Jury President: Shannon Washington, US Chief Creative Officer, Connected Communications, R/GA, USA

    Outdoor Lions Jury President: Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and Global Chief Creative Officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, Global

    Pharma Lions Jury President: Joshua Prince, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group, Global

    PR Lions Jury President: Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum, Global

    Print & Publishing Lions Jury President: Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP

    Continua após a publicidade

    Radio & Audio Lions Jury President: Tseliso Rangaka, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, South Africa

    Social & Influencer Lions Jury President: Samantha Almeida, Director of Diversity and Content Innovation, Globo, Brazil

    Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President: Jean Lin, Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global

    Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury President: David Droga, CEO & Creative Chairman, Accenture Song, Global

     

    Para mais informações em português: clelia.salgado@estadão.com  

    Comentários

    Os comentários são exclusivos para assinantes do Estadão.

    Assine o EstadãoJá sou Assinante