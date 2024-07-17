A 76ª edição do Emmy, um dos principais prêmios da televisão americana, anuncia seus indicados nesta quarta-feira, 17. A entrega das estatuetas está prevista para 15 de setembro, às 21h, em cerimônia realizada nos Estados Unidos. Veja a lista com os principais indicados abaixo.
As séries que estão na disputa pelo prêmio entraram em exibição de 1° de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024, nas categorias de drama, comédia, minissérie, antologia, filme para a TV, reality shows, realities de competição e programas de variedades
Na edição de 2023, a premiação foi adiada devido à greve promovida pelo sindicato dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood, tendo sido exibida apenas em janeiro deste ano.
Dentre os indicados, destacam-se as séries O Urso e Abbott Elementary, que estiveram presentes na edição anterior e ganharam em diversas categorias. Veja todos os vencedores da edição anterior aqui.
Melhor série de drama
- O Problema dos 3 Corpos
- Fallout
- Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon - A Idade Dourada
- Maya Erskine - Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Idris Elba - Hijack
- Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Walton Goggins - Fallout
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Dominic West - The Crown
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Christine Baranski - A Idade Dourada
- Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Greta Lee - The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville - The Crown
- Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce -The Crown
Melhor roteiro em série de drama
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - The Crown
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - Fallout
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Will Smith - Slow Horses
Melhor direção em série de drama
- Stephen Daldry - The Crown
- Mimi Leder - The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai - Sr. & Sra. Smith
- Frederick E. O. Toye - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
- Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Winning Time
Melhor série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- O Urso
- Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - O Urso
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph - Loot
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carol Brunett - Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep - Only murders in the building
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce - O Urso
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bacharach - O Urso
- Paul Rudd - Only murders in the building
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - O Urso
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - Hacks
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - The Other Two
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor direção em série de comédia
Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer - O Urso
Ramy Youssef - O Urso
Guy Richie -Magnatas do Crime
Lucia Aniello - Hacks
Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show
Melhor minissérie ou antologia
- Bebê Rena
- Fargo
- Uma Questão de Química
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou antologia
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Sofia Vergara - Griselda
- Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Melhor ator em minissérie ou antologia
- Matt Bomer - Companheiros de Viagem
- Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Dakota Fanning - Ripley
- Lily Gladstone - Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk
- Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena
- Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química
- Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau - Bebê Rena
- Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Jonathan Bailey - Companheiros de Viagem
- Robert Downey Jr. - O Simpatizante
- Tom Goodman-Hill - Bebê Rena
- John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris - Fargo
- Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química
- Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Ricard Gadd - Bebê Rena
- Charlie Brooker - Black mirror
- Noah Hawley - Fargo
- Ron Nyswaner - Companheiros de Viagem
- Steven Zaillian - Ripley
- Issa López - True Detective: Night Country
Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Weronika Tofilska - Bebê Rena
- Noah Hawley - Fargo
- Gus Van Sant - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Millicent Shelton - Uma Questão de Química
- Steven Zaillian - Ripley
- Issa López -True Detective: Night Country
Melhor Talk-Show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Melhor reality de competição
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Melhor série de animação
- Samurai de Olhos Azuis
- Scavengers Reign
- Os Simpsons
- X-Men ‘97
Melhor design de produção para um programa narrativo contemporâneo (uma hora ou mais)
- The Crown
- Fargo
- Magnatas do Crime
- The Morning Show
- True Detective: Night Country
Melhor design de produção em um programa narrativo de época ou de fantasia (uma hora ou mais)
- Fallout
- A Idade Dourada
- Palm Royale
- Ripley
- Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Melhor design de produção em um programa narrativo (meia-hora)
- O Urso
- Frasier
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor design de produção em série de variedades ou reality show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
- Round 6: O Desafio
Melhor design de produção em especial de TV
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
- 66th Grammy Awards
- Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
- The Oscars
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
Melhor coreografia em programas de variedades ou reality shows
- Dancing With The Stars
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
- The Oscars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- 76th Annual Tony Awards