Notícia

Emmy 2024: Veja lista de indicados para a premiação

Premiação definirá ganhadores em 15 de setembro, e conta com séries como ‘O Urso’ e ‘Abbott Elementary’, que marcaram presença na edição anterior; confira

Foto do author Redação
Por Redação
Atualização:

A 76ª edição do Emmy, um dos principais prêmios da televisão americana, anuncia seus indicados nesta quarta-feira, 17. A entrega das estatuetas está prevista para 15 de setembro, às 21h, em cerimônia realizada nos Estados Unidos. Veja a lista com os principais indicados abaixo.

'Bebê Rena', 'O Urso', e 'O Problema dos 3 Corpos' estão entre séries indicadas ao Emmy 2024. Foto: Netflix/FX/Disney+/Divulgação

As séries que estão na disputa pelo prêmio entraram em exibição de 1° de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024, nas categorias de drama, comédia, minissérie, antologia, filme para a TV, reality shows, realities de competição e programas de variedades

Na edição de 2023, a premiação foi adiada devido à greve promovida pelo sindicato dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood, tendo sido exibida apenas em janeiro deste ano.

Dentre os indicados, destacam-se as séries O Urso e Abbott Elementary, que estiveram presentes na edição anterior e ganharam em diversas categorias. Veja todos os vencedores da edição anterior aqui.

Melhor série de drama

  • O Problema dos 3 Corpos
  • Fallout
  • Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • The Crown
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon - A Idade Dourada
  • Maya Erskine - Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Idris Elba - Hijack
  • Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Walton Goggins - Fallout
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Dominic West - The Crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Christine Baranski - A Idade Dourada
  • Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
  • Greta Lee - The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville - The Crown
  • Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce -The Crown

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

  • Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - The Crown
  • Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - Fallout
  • Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Will Smith - Slow Horses

Melhor direção em série de drama

  • Stephen Daldry - The Crown
  • Mimi Leder - The Morning Show
  • Hiro Murai - Sr. & Sra. Smith
  • Frederick E. O. Toye - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
  • Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Winning Time

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • O Urso
  • Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - O Urso
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph - Loot
  • Jean Smart - Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Carol Brunett - Palm Royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep - Only murders in the building

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce - O Urso
  • Paul W. Downs - Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bacharach - O Urso
  • Paul Rudd - Only murders in the building
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - O Urso
  • Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - Girls5eva
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - Hacks
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - The Other Two
  • Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor direção em série de comédia

Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer - O Urso

Ramy Youssef - O Urso

Guy Richie -Magnatas do Crime

Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show

Melhor minissérie ou antologia

  • Bebê Rena
  • Fargo
  • Uma Questão de Química
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou antologia

  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química
  • Juno Temple - Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara - Griselda
  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Melhor ator em minissérie ou antologia

  • Matt Bomer - Companheiros de Viagem
  • Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
  • Jon Hamm - Fargo
  • Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Dakota Fanning - Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone - Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk
  • Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena
  • Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química
  • Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Nava Mau - Bebê Rena
  • Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Jonathan Bailey - Companheiros de Viagem
  • Robert Downey Jr. - O Simpatizante
  • Tom Goodman-Hill - Bebê Rena
  • John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris - Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química
  • Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Ricard Gadd - Bebê Rena
  • Charlie Brooker - Black mirror
  • Noah Hawley - Fargo
  • Ron Nyswaner - Companheiros de Viagem
  • Steven Zaillian - Ripley
  • Issa López - True Detective: Night Country

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Weronika Tofilska - Bebê Rena
  • Noah Hawley - Fargo
  • Gus Van Sant - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Millicent Shelton - Uma Questão de Química
  • Steven Zaillian - Ripley
  • Issa López -True Detective: Night Country

Melhor Talk-Show

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Melhor reality de competição

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice

Melhor série de animação

  • Samurai de Olhos Azuis
  • Scavengers Reign
  • Os Simpsons
  • X-Men ‘97

Melhor design de produção para um programa narrativo contemporâneo (uma hora ou mais)

  • The Crown
  • Fargo
  • Magnatas do Crime
  • The Morning Show
  • True Detective: Night Country

Melhor design de produção em um programa narrativo de época ou de fantasia (uma hora ou mais)

  • Fallout
  • A Idade Dourada
  • Palm Royale
  • Ripley
  • Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão

Melhor design de produção em um programa narrativo (meia-hora)

  • O Urso
  • Frasier
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor design de produção em série de variedades ou reality show

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Round 6: O Desafio

Melhor design de produção em especial de TV

  • Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
  • 66th Grammy Awards
  • Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
  • The Oscars
  • 76th Annual Tony Awards

Melhor coreografia em programas de variedades ou reality shows

  • Dancing With The Stars
  • Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
  • The Oscars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • 76th Annual Tony Awards
