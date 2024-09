O que a China tem feito para avançar em seu projeto de ser o grande centro comercial da Ásia

**EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before TUESDAY 12:01 A.M. ET, SEPT. 24, 2024. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.** FILE — A man fishes along the river, with mountains in North Korea visible in the background, in Hunchun, China, Aug. 2, 2024. Beijing’s leaders are working with regional neighbors on the country’s western, northern and southern borders to develop new rail and sea links. (Keith Bradsher/The New York Times) Foto: Keith Bradsher/NYT