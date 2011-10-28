Entre no clima de Halloween e conheça a cidade mais assombrada da Grã-Bretanha

Transcrição do script em inglês:

Hello. I'm a very interesting, intelligent and brave man.

And for Halloween, I've come to the most haunted village in Britain to teach you some idioms about...

Fear.

Come with me to the churchyard... where we'll find some... ghosts...

They say two ghosts - 'the White Lady of Dering' and 'the Red Lady' -haunt this churchyard.

But I don't believe in ghosts...

What do you mean I'm shaking like a leaf?

In English, when someone is so scared they can't stop moving, you can say they're 'shaking like a leaf.'

Shaking like a leaf.

I think I'd like a drink.

The Black horse pub... is haunted.

You can hear the ghosts...

...screaming.

I'm scared stiff.

In English, if you are so frightened you can't move, you can say 'I'm scared stiff.'

Scared stiff.

I'm not thirsty any more.

In fact, I don't want to be here any more. I think I'd prefer to go home...

...before it gets dark.

Oh no! I have to get to the station. And avoid...

The Screaming Woods.

This place sends shivers up and down my spine.

In English, when something frightens you very much, you can say 'It sends shivers up and down my spine.'

It sends shivers up and down my spine.

OK, have we finished filming now chaps?

Chaps? Hello?

Ah yes, alright, very funny, joke's over. Can we go home now please?

Where are you, chaps? Where am I?

