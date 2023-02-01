Grammy 2023: veja onde assistir, a lista de concorrentes e quem irá se apresentar na premiação

Com Anitta concorrendo como artista revelação do ano, o Grammy 2023 chega à sua 65ª edição neste domingo, 5. A cerimônia terá início às 21h30 (Brasília) com um pré-show e, a partir de 22h, será dadá largada para a entrega das estatuetas douradas. No Brasil, o público poderá acompanhar pela TNT e também no streaming pela HBO Max, com transmissão direto de Los Angeles.
O comediante Trevor Noah volta como apresentador da premiação pela terceira vez consecutiva. Entre as atrações da noite, destacam-se Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith com Kim Petras, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile e Luke Combs.
Dos nomes com mais força para conquistar os prêmios, Beyoncé encabeça a lista e está na disputa em nove categorias, seguida por Kendrick Lamar com oito, e Adele e Brandi Carlile com sete. Outro brasileiro integra a lista de concorrentes.
Neste ano, a Academia de Gravação dos Estados Unidos decidiu incluir cinco novas categorias - compositor do ano, melhor performance de música alternativa, melhor performance de música americana, melhor trilha sonora para videogames e outras mídias interativas e, por fim, melhor álbum de poesia falada.
Veja os indicados do Grammy 2023:
Gravação do Ano
Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Disco do Ano
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Música do Ano
abcdefu - Gayle
About Damn Time - Lizzo
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) - Taylor Swift
As It Was - Harry Styles
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
Easy on Me - Adele
God Did - DJ Khaled
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
Melhor Clipe
Easy on Me- Adele
Yet to Come - BTS
Woman - Doja Cat
As It Was - Harry Styles
THE HEART PART. 5 - Kendrick Lamar
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), - Taylor Swift
Artista Revelação
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Melhor Filme Musical
Adele One Night Only - Adele
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 - Billie Eilish
Our World - Justin Bieber
A Band a Brotherhood a Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
MOTOMAMI (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Various Artists
Melhor Performance Solo de Pop
Easy on Me, Adele
Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Melhor Performance de Duo/Grupo Pop
Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
My Universe, Coldplay e BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone e Doja Cat
Unholy, Sam Smith e Kim Petras
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Tradicional
Thank You - Diana Ross
When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson
Higher - Michael Bublé
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
Evergreen - Pentatonix
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Special - Lizzo
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo
Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
Viajante - Fonseca
Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra
Melhor Gravação Dance/Eletrônica
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
Rosewood - Bonobo
I’m Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Don’t Forget My Love - Diplo & Miguel
Intimidated- Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
On My Knees - Rüfüs Du Sol
Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônica
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - Odesza
Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol
Melhor Performance de Rap
GOD DID - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Vegas - Doja Cat
Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let’s Go) - Hitkidd & Glorilla
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico
Beautiful - DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
Wait for U - Future feat. Drake & Tems
First Class - Jack Harlow
Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live) - Latto
Melhor Música de Rap
GOD DID - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Wait for U - Future feat. Drake & Tems
Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow feat. Drake
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Melhor Álbum de Rap
GOD DID - DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You - Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T
Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana
UN VERANO SIN TI - Bad Bunny
Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee
La 167 - Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
Melhor Performance de R&B
Virgo’s Groove - Beyoncé
Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
Over - Lucky Daye
Here With Me - Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional
‘Round Midnight - Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Keeps on Fallin’ - Babyface feat. Ella Mai
Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra
Melhor Música de R&B
CUFF IT - Beyoncé
Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan
Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Please Don’t Walk Away - PJ Morton
Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo
Operation Funk - Cory Henry
Starfuit - Moonchild
Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas
Drones - Terrace Martin
Melhor Álbum de R&B
Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
Candy Drip - Lucky Daye
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
Watch the Sun - PJ Morton
Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Melhor Performance Country Solo
Heartfirst - Kelsea Ballerini
Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris
In His Arms - Miranda Lambert
Live Forever - Willie Nelson
Something in the Orange - Zach Bryan
Melhor Performance Country em Dupla ou Grupo
Midnight Rider’s Prayer - Brothers Osborne
Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Wishful Drinking - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
Outrunnin’ Your Memory - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You (Revisited) - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Gonig Where the Lonely Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Melhor Música de Country
‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
Doin’ This - Luke Combs
Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris
If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) - Taylor Swift
I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die - Willie Nelson
Melhor Álbum de Country
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Growin’ Up - Luke Combs
Humble Quest - Maren Morris
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Fandango at the Wall in New York - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Rhythm & Soul - Arturo Sandoval
Crisálida - Danilo Pérez feat. The Global Messengers
If You Will - Flora Purim
Música de las Américas - Miguel Zenón
Melhor Álbum Latino de Rock ou Alternativo
El Alimento - Cimafunk
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
MOTOMAMI - Rosalía
Melhor Álbum Folk
Age of Apathy - Aoife O’Donovan
The Light at the End of the Line - Janis Ian
Spellbound Spellbound - Judy Collins
Revealer - Madison Cunningham
Hell on Church Street - Punch Brothers