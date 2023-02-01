  1. Estadão

    Grammy 2023: veja onde assistir, a lista de concorrentes e quem irá se apresentar na premiação

    Foto: Ronda Churchill / AFP

    Cerimônia de entrega dos prêmio será no próximo domingo, 5, direto de Los Angeles

    Por Redação
    Atualização:

    Com Anitta concorrendo como artista revelação do ano, o Grammy 2023 chega à sua 65ª edição neste domingo, 5. A cerimônia terá início às 21h30 (Brasília) com um pré-show e, a partir de 22h, será dadá largada para a entrega das estatuetas douradas. No Brasil, o público poderá acompanhar pela TNT e também no streaming pela HBO Max, com transmissão direto de Los Angeles.

    O comediante Trevor Noah volta como apresentador da premiação pela terceira vez consecutiva. Entre as atrações da noite, destacam-se Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith com Kim Petras, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile e Luke Combs.

    Ozzy Osbourne cancela shows: ‘Nunca imaginei que meus dias de turnê fossem terminar assim’

    Ozzy Osbourne cancela shows: 'Nunca imaginei que meus dias de turnê fossem terminar assim'


    A cantora e compositora Beyoncé é uma das principais concorrentes do Grammy 2023
    A cantora e compositora Beyoncé é uma das principais concorrentes do Grammy 2023 Foto: Matt Sayles/AP


    Dos nomes com mais força para conquistar os prêmios, Beyoncé encabeça a lista e está na disputa em nove categorias, seguida por Kendrick Lamar com oito, e Adele e Brandi Carlile com sete. Outro brasileiro integra a lista de concorrentes.

    Neste ano, a Academia de Gravação dos Estados Unidos decidiu incluir cinco novas categorias - compositor do ano, melhor performance de música alternativa, melhor performance de música americana, melhor trilha sonora para videogames e outras mídias interativas e, por fim, melhor álbum de poesia falada.

    Veja os indicados do Grammy 2023:

    Gravação do Ano

    Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

    Easy on Me, Adele

    Break My Soul, Beyoncé

    Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

    You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

    Woman, Doja Cat

    Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

    The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

    About Damn Time, Lizzo

    As It Was, Harry Styles


    Disco do Ano

    Voyage, ABBA

    30, Adele

    Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

    Renaissance, Beyoncé

    Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

    In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

    Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

    Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

    Special, Lizzo

    Harry’s House, Harry Styles

    Música do Ano

    abcdefu - Gayle

    About Damn Time - Lizzo

    All Too Well (10 Minute Version) - Taylor Swift

    As It Was - Harry Styles

    Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

    Break My Soul - Beyoncé

    Easy on Me - Adele

    God Did - DJ Khaled

    The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

    Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt




    Melhor Clipe

    Easy on Me- Adele

    Yet to Come - BTS

    Woman - Doja Cat

    As It Was - Harry Styles

    THE HEART PART. 5 - Kendrick Lamar

    All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), - Taylor Swift

    Artista Revelação

    Anitta

    Omar Apollo

    Domi & JD Beck

    Muni Long

    Samara Joy

    Latto

    Måneskin

    Tobe Nwigwe

    Molly Tuttle

    Wet Leg

    Melhor Filme Musical

    Adele One Night Only - Adele

    Billie Eilish Live at the O2 - Billie Eilish

    Our World - Justin Bieber

    A Band a Brotherhood a Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse

    MOTOMAMI (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía

    Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Various Artists




    Melhor Performance Solo de Pop

    Easy on Me, Adele

    Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

    Woman, Doja Cat

    Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

    About Damn Time, Lizzo

    As It Was, Harry Styles

    Melhor Performance de Duo/Grupo Pop

    Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

    Bam Bam, Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

    My Universe, Coldplay e BTS

    I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone e Doja Cat

    Unholy, Sam Smith e Kim Petras

    Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Tradicional

    Thank You - Diana Ross

    When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson

    Higher - Michael Bublé

    I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

    Evergreen - Pentatonix




    Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

    Voyage - ABBA

    30 - Adele

    Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

    Harry’s House - Harry Styles

    Special - Lizzo

    Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

    De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

    Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

    Viajante - Fonseca

    Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

    Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

    Melhor Gravação Dance/Eletrônica

    Break My Soul - Beyoncé

    Rosewood - Bonobo

    I’m Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

    Don’t Forget My Love - Diplo & Miguel

    Intimidated- Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

    On My Knees - Rüfüs Du Sol




    Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônica

    RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

    Fragments - Bonobo

    Diplo - Diplo

    The Last Goodbye - Odesza

    Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol

    Melhor Performance de Rap

    GOD DID - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

    Vegas - Doja Cat

    Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

    F.N.F. (Let’s Go) - Hitkidd & Glorilla

    The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

    Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

    Beautiful - DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

    Wait for U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

    First Class - Jack Harlow

    Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

    Big Energy (Live) - Latto

    Melhor Música de Rap

    GOD DID - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

    Wait for U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

    Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

    Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow feat. Drake

    The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar




    Melhor Álbum de Rap

    GOD DID - DJ Khaled

    I Never Liked You - Future

    Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

    Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

    It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T

    Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

    UN VERANO SIN TI - Bad Bunny

    Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee

    La 167 - Farruko

    The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

    Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

    Melhor Performance de R&B

    Virgo’s Groove - Beyoncé

    Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

    Over - Lucky Daye

    Here With Me - Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

    Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long




    Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional

    ‘Round Midnight - Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

    Keeps on Fallin’ - Babyface feat. Ella Mai

    Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé

    Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

    Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra

    Melhor Música de R&B

    CUFF IT - Beyoncé

    Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

    Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

    Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

    Please Don’t Walk Away - PJ Morton

    Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo

    Operation Funk - Cory Henry

    Starfuit - Moonchild

    Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

    Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas

    Drones - Terrace Martin

    Melhor Álbum de R&B

    Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

    Candy Drip - Lucky Daye

    Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

    Watch the Sun - PJ Morton

    Black Radio III - Robert Glasper




    Melhor Performance Country Solo

    Heartfirst - Kelsea Ballerini

    Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris

    In His Arms - Miranda Lambert

    Live Forever - Willie Nelson

    Something in the Orange - Zach Bryan

    Melhor Performance Country em Dupla ou Grupo

    Midnight Rider’s Prayer - Brothers Osborne

    Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

    Wishful Drinking - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

    Outrunnin’ Your Memory - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

    Does He Love You (Revisited) - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

    Gonig Where the Lonely Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

    Melhor Música de Country

    ‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson

    Doin’ This - Luke Combs

    Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris

    If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert

    I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) - Taylor Swift

    I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die - Willie Nelson




    Melhor Álbum de Country

    Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

    Growin’ Up - Luke Combs

    Humble Quest - Maren Morris

    Palomino - Miranda Lambert

    A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

    Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

    Fandango at the Wall in New York - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

    Rhythm & Soul - Arturo Sandoval

    Crisálida - Danilo Pérez feat. The Global Messengers

    If You Will - Flora Purim

    Música de las Américas - Miguel Zenón

    Melhor Álbum Latino de Rock ou Alternativo

    El Alimento - Cimafunk

    Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

    Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

    Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

    1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

    MOTOMAMI - Rosalía

    Melhor Álbum Folk

    Age of Apathy - Aoife O’Donovan

    The Light at the End of the Line - Janis Ian

    Spellbound Spellbound - Judy Collins

    Revealer - Madison Cunningham

    Hell on Church Street - Punch Brothers




