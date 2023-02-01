Grammy 2023: veja onde assistir, a lista de concorrentes e quem irá se apresentar na premiação

Com Anitta concorrendo como artista revelação do ano, o Grammy 2023 chega à sua 65ª edição neste domingo, 5. A cerimônia terá início às 21h30 (Brasília) com um pré-show e, a partir de 22h, será dadá largada para a entrega das estatuetas douradas. No Brasil, o público poderá acompanhar pela TNT e também no streaming pela HBO Max, com transmissão direto de Los Angeles.

O comediante Trevor Noah volta como apresentador da premiação pela terceira vez consecutiva. Entre as atrações da noite, destacam-se Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith com Kim Petras, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile e Luke Combs.

Leia também Ozzy Osbourne cancela shows: ‘Nunca imaginei que meus dias de turnê fossem terminar assim’





A cantora e compositora Beyoncé é uma das principais concorrentes do Grammy 2023 Foto: Matt Sayles/AP





Dos nomes com mais força para conquistar os prêmios, Beyoncé encabeça a lista e está na disputa em nove categorias, seguida por Kendrick Lamar com oito, e Adele e Brandi Carlile com sete. Outro brasileiro integra a lista de concorrentes.

Neste ano, a Academia de Gravação dos Estados Unidos decidiu incluir cinco novas categorias - compositor do ano, melhor performance de música alternativa, melhor performance de música americana, melhor trilha sonora para videogames e outras mídias interativas e, por fim, melhor álbum de poesia falada.

Veja os indicados do Grammy 2023:

Gravação do Ano

Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles





Disco do Ano

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Música do Ano

abcdefu - Gayle

About Damn Time - Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) - Taylor Swift

As It Was - Harry Styles

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Easy on Me - Adele

God Did - DJ Khaled

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt













Melhor Clipe

Easy on Me- Adele

Yet to Come - BTS

Woman - Doja Cat

As It Was - Harry Styles

THE HEART PART. 5 - Kendrick Lamar

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), - Taylor Swift

Artista Revelação

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Melhor Filme Musical

Adele One Night Only - Adele

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 - Billie Eilish

Our World - Justin Bieber

A Band a Brotherhood a Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse

MOTOMAMI (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) - Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Various Artists













Melhor Performance Solo de Pop

Easy on Me, Adele

Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Melhor Performance de Duo/Grupo Pop

Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

Bam Bam, Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

My Universe, Coldplay e BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone e Doja Cat

Unholy, Sam Smith e Kim Petras

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Tradicional

Thank You - Diana Ross

When Christmas Comes Around... - Kelly Clarkson

Higher - Michael Bublé

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

Evergreen - Pentatonix













Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

Viajante - Fonseca

Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

Melhor Gravação Dance/Eletrônica

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Rosewood - Bonobo

I’m Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Don’t Forget My Love - Diplo & Miguel

Intimidated- Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

On My Knees - Rüfüs Du Sol













Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônica

RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - Odesza

Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol

Melhor Performance de Rap

GOD DID - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas - Doja Cat

Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) - Hitkidd & Glorilla

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

Beautiful - DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

Wait for U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

First Class - Jack Harlow

Die Hard - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) - Latto

Melhor Música de Rap

GOD DID - DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Wait for U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

Pushin P - Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

Churchill Downs - Jack Harlow feat. Drake

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar













Melhor Álbum de Rap

GOD DID - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T

Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

UN VERANO SIN TI - Bad Bunny

Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee

La 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

Melhor Performance de R&B

Virgo’s Groove - Beyoncé

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

Over - Lucky Daye

Here With Me - Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long













Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional

‘Round Midnight - Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Keeps on Fallin’ - Babyface feat. Ella Mai

Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra

Melhor Música de R&B

CUFF IT - Beyoncé

Hurt Me So Good - Jazmine Sullivan

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Please Don’t Walk Away - PJ Morton

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo

Operation Funk - Cory Henry

Starfuit - Moonchild

Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas

Drones - Terrace Martin

Melhor Álbum de R&B

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Candy Drip - Lucky Daye

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Watch the Sun - PJ Morton

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper













Melhor Performance Country Solo

Heartfirst - Kelsea Ballerini

Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris

In His Arms - Miranda Lambert

Live Forever - Willie Nelson

Something in the Orange - Zach Bryan

Melhor Performance Country em Dupla ou Grupo

Midnight Rider’s Prayer - Brothers Osborne

Never Wanted to Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Wishful Drinking - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Outrunnin’ Your Memory - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You (Revisited) - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Gonig Where the Lonely Go - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Melhor Música de Country

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson

Doin’ This - Luke Combs

Circles Around This Town - Maren Morris

If I Was a Cowboy - Miranda Lambert

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) - Taylor Swift

I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die - Willie Nelson













Melhor Álbum de Country

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Growin’ Up - Luke Combs

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

Fandango at the Wall in New York - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Rhythm & Soul - Arturo Sandoval

Crisálida - Danilo Pérez feat. The Global Messengers

If You Will - Flora Purim

Música de las Américas - Miguel Zenón

Melhor Álbum Latino de Rock ou Alternativo

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

MOTOMAMI - Rosalía

Melhor Álbum Folk

Age of Apathy - Aoife O’Donovan

The Light at the End of the Line - Janis Ian

Spellbound Spellbound - Judy Collins

Revealer - Madison Cunningham

Hell on Church Street - Punch Brothers











