Ciclista francês medalha de ouro em Pequim apresenta a bicicleta que vai usar em Londres

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about a mountain bike cyclist from France and learning the word 'impressive'.

Julien Absalon is from France and is one of the best mountain bike cyclists in the world.

So does it matter which bike he uses when he is competing?

Let's hear from BBC reporter Kieran Fox.

Listen for the word 'impressive' and listen for how long it takes to make one of Julien

Absalon's bikes.

It takes not just an impressive man, but an impressive machine to get gold. This is the Orbea Alma. It's the bike that took French Olympic champion Julien Absalon to gold in Beijing. Absalon's bike can take 18 months from design to production. It will cost you the price of a small car and weighs just 10kg, but his team can put one together in under an hour.

Did you hear the word 'impressive'?

impressive

impressionante

It takes not just an impressive man but an impressive machine to get gold.

Did you hear how long it takes to make one of Julien Absalon's bikes?

Yes, it can take up to 18 months.

"Absalon's bike can take 18 months from design to production"

Well we have heard that Julien Absalon's bike is very impressive. Now, let's hear from some people in London. What do they think is impressive?

I think London is very impressive.

My friend's new job is very impressive.

My sister's exam results were really impressive.

I think London is very impressive.

My friend's new job is very impressive.

My sister's exam results were really impressive.

Apresentadora I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Expressões com "put"

In the video we heard the phrasal verb 'put together'

"... his team can put one together in under an hour."

Below are some more phrasal verbs with the word 'put':

put up with: to accept and deal with a difficult situation or person

put somebody down: to criticise someone

put off: to delay something

put forward: to make a suggestion

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrasal verb. The form of the phrasal verb may need to be changed.

1. A: I don't know how you __________ Megan. She is always very rude.

B: Stop __________. She isn't that bad once you get to know her.

2. We __________ the football match due to the bad weather. We hope to play it next weekend instead.

3. I am going to __________ a request for more flexible working hours.

Frases com "under"

In the video we heard the word 'under':

"... his team can put one together in under an hour."

'Under' is a preposition which can be used with different meanings:

Meaning A: 'Under' can mean physically below something.

E.g. The chair was under the table.

Meaning B: 'Under' can mean less than.

E.g. I bought my dress in a charity shop for under £5.

Now read the sentences below and decide whether the word 'under' is used with - meaning A or meaning B above.

E.g. The pencil was under the chair. Answer - A

1. They sat under the tree. Answer ____.

2. All shoes in the shop cost under £30. Answer ____.

3. No person under the age of 15 can see this film. Answer ____.

4. She held her books under her arm. Answer ____.

Respostas

Phrasal verbs with 'put'

1. A: I don't know how you put up with Megan. She is always very rude.

B: Stop putting her down. She isn't that bad once you get to know her.

2. We put off the football match due to the bad weather. We hope to play it next weekend

instead.

3. I am going to put forward a request for more flexible working hours.

Under

1. They sat under the tree. Answer A.

2. All shoes in the shop cost under £30. Answer B.

3. No person under the age of 15 can see this film. Answer B.

