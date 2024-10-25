Beatles: Ouça as novas versões de George Harrison para ‘Be Here Now’; veja vídeo

Versão inédita de 'Be Here Now', de George Harrison, ganha clipe exclusivo Foto: Oswaldo Luiz Palermo/Estadão

A nova versão de Be Here Now (Take 8), gravada em 12 de outubro de 1972 por George Harrison, foi lançada na sexta-feira, 25. O material celebra o 50º aniversário de Living in the Material World, álbum de estúdio do ex-Beatle do qual a música faz parte.

O videoclipe da música é dirigido por Mathew Newton e Leah Marie Newton, e traz ilustrações do livro da Fundação Ram Dass. A música também tem uma mixagem inédita de Paul Hicks.

O segundo álbum solo do artista também contou recentemente com uma versão acústica de Give Me Love. Dhani e Olivia Harrison prepararam diversos lançamentos para a comemoração de 50 anos de Living in The Material World, que foi completamente remixado a partir das fitas originais. A variação será oferecida de maneira física e digital, contém 12 versões inéditas de cada faixa, um Blu-ray com todas as músicas, além das inéditas de Dolby Atmos, e um single exclusivo de Sunshine Life For Me, com Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson e Rick Danko, da The Band, e Ringo Starr. Olivia Harrison falou mais sobre o álbum: "Espero que você revisite Living in the Material World ou o descubra pela primeira vez e, ao ouvir, compartilhe o desejo de George para si mesmo e para a humanidade… Dê-me amor, dê-me paz na Terra", finalizou.

Veja as faixas que estarão presentes no Blu-ray de Living in the Material World