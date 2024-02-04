Grammy 2024: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus e Billie Eilish levam principais prêmios; veja vencedores

A entrega dos prêmios Grammy em 2024 aconteceu neste domingo, 4, com a divulgação da lista de vencedores entre os indicados em suas 94 categorias. Como era esperado, as artistas mulheres tiveram o maior destaque.
Entre os destaques, Taylor Swift, que venceu o prêmio de melhor álbum do ano por Midnights, Miley Cyrus, que ganhou o prêmio de melhor gravação do ano por seu trabalho em Flowers. Billie Eilish, ganhou o prêmio de música do ano por What Was I Made For?. Victoria Monét foi eleita a revelação do ano.
SZA, que liderou o número total de indicações, com nove, conquistou os prêmios de melhor música de R&B, por Snooze, melhor performance de pop em duo, por Ghost In The Machine, sua parceria com Phoebe Bridgers.
Nas categorias que envolvem produções cinematográficas, tanto a trilha sonora de Oppenheimer como a de Barbie foram premiadas. Os dois longas estiveram entre os mais comentados de 2023 e concorrem ao Oscar de melhor filme neste ano.
Os concorrentes brasileiros, que disputavam a categoria de melhor álbum de jazz latino, não tiveram sucesso . Astrud Gilberto, porém, foi lembrada durante a homenagem do In Memoriam.
Confira abaixo a lista de indicados e vencedores do Grammy 2024. Em negrito, os vencedores de cada categoria que já foi anunciada.
Lista de vencedores e indicados ao Grammy 2024
1. Gravação do ano
- Worship - Jon Batiste
- Not Strong Enough - boygenius
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus (vencedora)
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
- On My Mama - Victoria Monét
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill - SZA
2. Álbum do ano
- World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
- the record - boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
- The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
- GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights - Taylor Swift (vencedora)
- SOS - SZA
3. Música do ano
- A&W - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew
- Anti-Hero - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift
- Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
- Dance The Night - Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack
- Kill Bill - SZA, Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo & Daniel Nigro
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (vencedora)
4. Artista revelação (Melhor novo artista)
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét (vencedora)
- The War And Treaty
5. Produtor do ano, não-clássica
- Jack Antonoff (vencedor)
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
6. Compositor do ano, não-clássico
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas (vencedor)
- Justin Tranter
CAMPO 1: Pop & Dance/Música Eletrônica
7. Melhor perfomance solo de pop
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus (vencedor)
- Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
- Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
8. Melhor performance de duo pop ou grupo
- Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
- Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
- Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
- Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers (vencedor)
9. Melhor álbum pop vocal
- Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
- - (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
- Midnights - Taylor Swift (vencedor)
10. Melhor gravação de Dance/Eletrônica
- Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
- Loading - James Blake
- Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
- Strong - Romy & Fred again..
- Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan (vencedor)
11. Melhor gravação de pop dance
- Baby Don’t Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
- Miracle - Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
- Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue (vencedor)
- One In A Million - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- Rush - Troye Sivan
12. Melhor álbum de música Dance ou Eletrônica
- Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3- Fred again.. (vencedor)
- Kx5 - Kx5
- Quest For Fire - Skrillex
- Campo 2: Rock, metal e música alternativa
13. Melhor performance de rock
- Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
- More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas
- Not Strong Enough - Boygenius (vencedor)
- Rescued - Foo Fighters
- Lux Æterna - Metallica
14. Melhor performance de metal
- Bad Man - Disturbed
- Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost
- 72 Seasons - Metallica (vencedor)
- Hive Mind - Slipknot
- Jaded - Spiritbox
15. Melhor música de rock
- Angry - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
- Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Emotion Sickness - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
- Not Strong Enough - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) (vencedor)
- Rescued - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
16. Melhor álbum de rock
- But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons - Metallica
- This Is Why - Paramore (vencedor)
- In Times New Roman... - Queens Of The Stone Age
17.Melhor performance de música alternativa
- Belinda Says - Alvvays
- Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
- Cool About It - boygenius
- A&W - Lana Del Rey
- This Is Why - Paramore (vencedor)
18. Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- The Car - Arctic Monkeys
- The Record - boygenius (vencedor)
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island - Gorillaz
- I Inside The Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey
Campo 3: R&B, rap, e poesia cantada
19. Melhor performance de R&B
- Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
- Back To Love - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
- ICU - Coco Jones (vencedor)
- How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét
- Kill Bill - SZA
20. Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
- Simple - Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
- Lucky - Kenyon Dixon
- Hollywood - Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
- Good Morning - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol (vencedor)
- Love Language -
21. Melhor música de R&B
- Angel - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
- Back To Love - Darryl Andrew Farris, Riley Glasper, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
- ICU - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- On My Mama - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’ConnellLeon Thomas, songwriters (SZA) (vencedor)
22. Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
- Since I Have A Lover - 6LACK
- The Love Album: Off The Grid - Diddy
- Nova - Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
- The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
- SOS - SZA (vencedor)
23. Melhor álbum de R&B
- Girls Night Out - Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
- Special Occasion - Emily King
- JAGUAR II - Victoria Monét (vencedor)
- CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP - Summer Walker
24. Melhor performance de Rap
- The Hillbillies
- Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Love Letter - Black Thought
- Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
- SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane (vencedor)
- Players - Coi Leray
25. Melhor performance de rap melódico
- Sittin’ On Top Of The World - Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- Attention - Doja Cat
- Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage
- All My Life -Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole (vencedor)
- Low - SZA
26. Melhor música de rap
- Attention - (Doja Cat)
- Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] - (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- Just Wanna Rock - (Lil Uzi Vert)
- Rich Flex - (Drake & 21 Savage)
- SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane) (vencedor)
27. Melhor álbum de rap
- Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
- MICHAEL - Killer Mike (vencedor)
- HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin
- King’s Disease III - Nas
- UTOPIA - Travis Scott
28. Melhor álbum de poesia cantada
- A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba
- For Your Consideration’24 -The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William
- Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell
- The Light Inside - J. Ivy (vencedor)
- When The Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet
- Campo 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater
29. Melhor perfomance de jazz
- Movement 18′ (Heroes) - Jon Batiste
- Basquiat - Lakecia Benjamin
- Vulnerable (Live) - Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
- But Not For Me - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
- Tight - Samara Joy (vencedor)
30. Melhor álbum vocal de jazz
- For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
- Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
- Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant
- How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis (vencedor)
31. Melhor álbum instrumental de jazz
- The Source - Kenny Barron
- Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin
- Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone
- The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs (vencedor)
- Dream Box - Pat Metheny
32. Melhor álbum de grande conjunto de jazz
- The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo - ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
- Dynamic Maximum Tension - Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
- Basie Swings The Blues - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart (vencedor)
- Olympians - Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
- The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions - Mingus Big Band
33. Melhor álbum de Jazz Latino
- Quietude - Eliane Elias
- My Heart Speaks - Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- Vox Humana - Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- Cometa - Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
- El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo (vencedor)
34. Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo
- Love In Exile - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion - Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree - Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live At The Piano - Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book - Meshell Ndegeocello (vencedor)
35. Melhor álbum de música pop vocal tradicional
- To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway
- Pieces Of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones
- Bewitched - Laufey (vencedor)
- Holidays Around The World - Pentatonix
- Only The Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen
- Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - (Various Artists)
36. Melhor álbum de música contemporânea instrumental
- As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (vencedor)
- On Becoming - House Of Waters
- Jazz Hands - Bob James
- The Layers - Julian Lage
- All One - Ben Wendel
37. Melhor álbum de música teatral
- Kimberly Akimbo - (Original Broadway Cast)
- Parade - (2023 Broadway Cast)
- Shucked - (Original Broadway Cast)
- Some Like It Hot - (Original Broadway Cast) (vencedor)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street - (2023 Broadway Cast)
Campo 5: Country e música americana ‘raiz’
38. Melhor performance country solo
- In Your Love - Tyler Childers
- Buried - Brandy Clark
- Fast Car - Luke Combs
- The Last Thing On My Mind - Dolly Parton
- White Horse - Chris Stapleton (vencedor)
39. Melhor performance de country em duo ou grupo
- High Note - Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings
- Nobody’s Nobody - Brothers Osborne
- I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves (vencedor)
- Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
- Save Me - Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
- We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton
40. Melhor música country
- Buried - Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
- I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
- In Your Love - Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
- Last Night - John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
- White Horse- Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) (vencedor)
41. Melhor álbum de country
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ In The Rain - Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson (vencedor)
42. Melhor performance de música americana raiz
- Butterfly - Jon Batiste
- Heaven Help Us All - The Blind Boys Of Alabama
- Inventing The Wheel - Madison Cunningham
- You Louisiana Man - Rhiannon Giddens
- Eve Was Black - Allison Russell (vencedor)
43. Melhor performance americana
- Friendship - The Blind Boys Of Alabama
- Help Me Make It Through The Night - Tyler Childers
- Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile (vencedor)
- King Of Oklahoma - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- The Returner - Allison Russell
44. Melhor música raiz americana
- Blank Page - Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)
- California Sober - Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)
- Cast Iron Skillet - Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) (vencedor)
- Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)
- The Returner - Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
45. Melhor álbum de música americana
- Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
- The Chicago Sessions - Rodney Crowell
- You’re The One - Rhiannon Giddens
- Weathervanes - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (vencedor)
- The Returner - Allison Russell
46. Melhor álbum de bluegrass
- Radio John: Songs of John Hartford - Sam Bush
- Lovin’ Of The Game - Michael Cleveland
- Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
- Bluegrass - Willie Nelson
- Me/And/Dad - Billy Strings
- City Of Gold - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (vencedor)
47. Melhor álbum de blues tradicional
- Ridin’ - Eric Bibb
- The Soul Side Of Sipp - Mr. Sipp
- Life Don’t Miss Nobody - Tracy Nelson
- Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge - John Primer
- All My Love For You - Bobby Rush (vencedor)
48. Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo
- Death Wish Blues - Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton
- Healing Time - Ruthie Foster
- Live In London - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Blood Harmony - Larkin Poe (vencedor)
- LaVette! - Bettye LaVette
49. Melhor álbum folk
- Traveling Wildfire - Dom Flemons
- I Only See The Moon - The Milk Carton Kids
- Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] - Joni Mitchell (vencedor)
- Celebrants - Nickel Creek
- Jubilee - Old Crow Medicine Show
- Seven Psalms - Paul Simon
- Folkocracy - Rufus Wainwright
50. Melhor álbum de música raiz regional
- New Beginnings - Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (vencedor)
- Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
- Live: Orpheum Theater Nola - Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (vencedor)
- Made In New Orleans - New Breed Brass Band
- Too Much To Hold - New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- Live At The Maple Leaf - The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Campo 6: Música Gospel e contemporânea crist
51. Melhor música ou performance gospel
- God Is Good - Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
- Feel Alright (Blessed) - Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters
- Lord Do It For Me (Live) - Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters
- God Is - Melvin Crispell III
- All Things - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter (vencedor)
52. Melhor performance músical ou música cristã
- Believe - Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters
- Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live] - Cody Carnes
- Thank God I Do - Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram
- Love Me Like I Am - for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks
- Your Power - Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Alexandria Dollar, Jordan Dollar, Antonio Gardener, Micheal Girgenti, Lasanna “Ace” Harris, David Hein, Deandre Hunter, Dylan Hyde, Christian Louisana, Patrick Darius Mix Jr., Lecrae Moore, Justin Pelham, Jeffrey Lawrence Shannon, Allen Swoope, songwriters (vencedor)
- God Problems - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine
53. Melhor álbum gospel
- I Love You - Erica Campbell
- Hymns (Live) - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- The Maverick Way - Maverick City Music
- My Truth - Jonathan McReynolds
- All Things New: Live In Orlando -Tye Tribbett (vencedor)
54. Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea
- My Tribe - Blessing Offor
- Emanuel - Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
- Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle
- Church Clothes 4 - Lecrae (vencedor)
- I Believe - Phil Wickham
55. Melhor álbum de gospel raiz
- Tribute To The King - The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- Echoes Of The South - Blind Boys Of Alabama (vencedor)
- Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times - Becky Isaacs Bowman
- Meet Me At The Cross - Brian Free & Assurance
- Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light - Gaither Vocal Band
Campo 7: Música latina, global, reggae e new age, ambiente ou canto
56. Melhor álbum pop latino
- La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor
- A Ciegas - Paula Arenas
- La Neta - Pedro Capó
- Don Juan - Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno (vencedor)
57. Melhor álbum de música urbana
- SATURNO - Rauw Alejandro
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G (vencedor)
- DATA - Tainy
- 58. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- MARTÍNEZ - Cabra
- Leche De Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico
- Vida Cotidiana - Juanes
- De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade
- EADDA9223 - Fito Paez
59. Melhor álbum de música mexicana (incluindo tejano)
- Bordado A Mano - Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez - Lila Downs
- Motherflower - Flor De Toloache
- Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes - Lupita Infante
- GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma (vencedor)
60. Melhor álbum tropical latino
- Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (vencedor)
- Voy A Ti - Luis Figueroa
- Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- VIDA - Omara Portuondo
- MIMY & TONY - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así - Carlos Vives
61. Melhor performance de música global
- Shadow Forces - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
- Alone - Burna Boy
- FEEL - Davido
- Milagro Y Desastre - Silvana Estrada
- Abundance In Millets - Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)
- Pashto - Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (vencedor)
- Todo Colores - Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas
62. Melhor performance de música africana
- Amapiano - ASAKE & Olamide
- City Boys - Burna Boy
- UNAVAILABLE - Davido Featuring Musa Keys
- Rush - Ayra Starr
- Water - Tyla (vencedor)
63. Melhor álbum de música global
- Epifanías - Susana Baca
- History - Bokanté
- I Told Them... - Burna Boy
- Timeless - Davido
- This Moment - Shakti (vencedor)
64. Melhor álbum de reggae
- Born For Greatness - Buju Banton
- Simma - Beenie Man
- Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz
- No Destroyer - Burning Spear
- Colors Of Royal - Julian Marley & Antaeus (vencedor)
65. Melhor álbum de new age, música ambiente ou canto
- Aquamarine - Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- Moments Of Beauty - Omar Akram
- Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks) - Ólafur Arnalds
- Ocean Dreaming Ocean - David Darling & Hans Christian
- So She Howls - Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet (vencedor)
Campo 8: Infantil, comédia, audiobooks, mídia visual e música de vídeo/filme
66. Melhor álbum de música infantil
- Ahhhhh! - Andrew & Polly
- Ancestars - Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
- Hip Hope For Kids! - DJ Willy Wow!
- Taste The Sky - Uncle Jumbo
- We Grow Together Preschool Songs - 123 Andrés (vencedor)
67. Melhor álbum de comédia
- I Wish You Would - Trevor Noah
- I’m An Entertainer - Wanda Sykes
- Selective Outrage - Chris Rock
- Someone You Love - Sarah Silverman
- What’s In A Name? - Dave Chappelle (vencedor)
68. Melhor audiobook, narração ou gravação de contagem de história
- Big Tree - Meryl Streep
- Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder - William Shatner
- The Creative Act: A Way Of Being - Rick Rubin
- It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism - Senator Bernie Sanders
- The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times - Michelle Obama (vencedor)
69. Melhor compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual
- AURORA - (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Barbie The Album - Vários artistas (vencedor)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Vários artistas
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 - Vários artistas
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Weird Al Yankovic
70. Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e televisão)
- Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson
- The Fabelmans - John Williams
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny - John Williams
- Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson (vencedor)
71. Melhor trilha sonora para vídeo games e outras mídias interativas
- Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer
- God Of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer
- Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers (vencedor)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers
72. Melhor música escrita para mídia visual
- Barbie World [From “Barbie The Album”] - Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”] - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie The Album”] - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
- Lift Me Up [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By”] - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
- What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”] - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (vencedor)
73. Melhor vídeo de música
- I’m Only Sleeping - (The Beatles) (vencedor)
- In Your Love - Tyler Childers
- What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
- Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
- Rush - Troye Sivan
74. Melhor filme de música
- Moonage Daydream - (David Bowie) (vencedor)
- How I’m Feeling Now - (Lewis Capaldi)
- Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour - (Kendrick Lamar)
- I Am Everything - (Little Richard)
- Dear Mama - (Tupac Shakur)
Campo 9: Package, Notes & Historical
75. Best Recording Package
- The Art Of Forgetting - Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)
- Cadenza 21′ - Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)
- Electrophonic Chronic - Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)
- Gravity Falls - Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)
- Migration - Chang Yu Chung, Li Jheng Han & Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)
- Stumpwork - Rottingdean Bazaar & Annie Collinge, art directors (Dry Cleaning) (vencedor)
76. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel - Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)
- For The Birds: The Birdsong Project - Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists) (vencedor)
- Gieo - Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)
- Inside: Deluxe Box Set - Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)
- Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition - Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)
77. Best Album Notes
- Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) - Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
- I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn - Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)
- Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions - Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)
- Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 - Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)
- Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists) (vencedor)
78. Melhor álbum histórico
- Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 - Bob Dylan
- The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 - Vários artistas)
- Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958 –1971 -Vários artistas
- Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition - Lou Reed
- Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Vários artistas (vencedor)
Campo 10: Produção, engenharia, composição e arranjo
79. Melhor engenharia de som em álbum, não-clássico
- Desire, I Want To Turn Into You - (Caroline Polachek)
- History - (Bokanté)
- JAGUAR II - (Victoria Monét) (vencedor)
- Multitudes - (Feist)
- The Record - (boygenius)
80. Melhor engenharia de som em álbum, não-clássico
- The Blue Hour - (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)
- Contemporary American Composers - (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (vencedor)
- Fandango - (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor - (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces - (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
81. Produtor do ano, música clássica
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone (vencedor)
- Brian Pidgeon
82. Melhor gravação remixada
- Alien Love Call - BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)
- New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) - Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)
- Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)
- Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) - Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode) (vencedor)
- Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) - Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)
83. Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo
- Act 3 (Immersive Edition) (Ryan Ulyate)
- Blue Clear Sky (George Strait)
- The Diary Of Alicia Keys (Alicia Keys) (vencedor)
- God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) (Bear McCreary)
- Silence Between Songs (Madison Beer)
84. Best Instrumental Composition
- Amerikkan Skin - (Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Angela Davis)
- Can You Hear The Music - (Ludwig Göransson)
- Cutey And The Dragon - (Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- Helena’s Theme - John Williams (vencedor)
- Motion - (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)
85. Melhor arranjo instrumental ou A Capella
- Angels We Have Heard On High - (Just 6)
- Can You Hear The Music - (Ludwig Göransson)
- Folsom Prison Blues - (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel) (vencedor)
- I Remember Mingus - (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera)
- Paint It Black - (Wednesday Addams)
86. Melhor arranjo, instrumental ou vocal
- April In Paris (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- Com Que Voz (Live) (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)
- Fenestra (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
- In The Wee Small Hours Of The Godwin Louis, arranger (säje Featuring Jacob Collier) (vencedor)
- Lush Life (Samara Joy)
Campo 11: Música Clássica
87. Melhor performance de orquestra
- Adès: Dante - Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic) (vencedor)
- Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces - Karina Canellakis (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony - Yannick Nézet-Séguin (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy - JoAnn Falletta (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring - Esa-Pekka Salonen (San Francisco Symphony)
88. Melhor gravação de ópera
- Blanchard: Champion (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) (vencedor)
- Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)
- Little: Black (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)
89. Melhor performance de coral
- Carols After A Plague - (The Crossing)
- The House Of Belonging (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
- Ligeti: Lux Aeterna (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
- Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil (The Clarion Choir)
- Saariaho: Reconnaissance (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir) (vencedor)
90. Melhor música de câmara/performance de conjunto menor
- American Stories - Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet
- Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3 - Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos
- Between Breaths - Third Coast Percussion
- Rough Magic - Roomful Of Teeth (vencedor)
- Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker - Catalyst Quartet
91. Melhor solo clássico instrumental
- Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light - Robert Black
- Akiho: Cylinders - Andy Akiho
- The American Project - Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) (vencedor)
- Difficult Grace - Seth Parker Woods
- Of Love - Curtis Stewart
92. Melhor álbum vocal clássico
- Because - Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist
- Broken Branches - Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist
- 40@40 - Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist
- Rising - Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist
- Walking In The Dark - Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) (vencedor)
93. Melhor compêndio clássico
- Fandango
- Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
- Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Passion For Bach And Coltrane (vencedor)
- Sardinia
- Sculptures
- Zodiac Suite
94. Melhor composição clássica contemporânea
- Adès: Dante
- Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
- Brittelle: Psychedelics
- Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Montgomery: Rounds (vencedor)
95. Prêmio Dr. Dre por impacto global
- Jay-Z (prêmio único)