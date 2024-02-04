Grammy 2024: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus e Billie Eilish levam principais prêmios; veja vencedores

A entrega dos prêmios Grammy em 2024 aconteceu neste domingo, 4, com a divulgação da lista de vencedores entre os indicados em suas 94 categorias. Como era esperado, as artistas mulheres tiveram o maior destaque.

Entre os destaques, Taylor Swift, que venceu o prêmio de melhor álbum do ano por Midnights, Miley Cyrus, que ganhou o prêmio de melhor gravação do ano por seu trabalho em Flowers. Billie Eilish, ganhou o prêmio de música do ano por What Was I Made For?. Victoria Monét foi eleita a revelação do ano.

Taylor Swift no Grammy 2024 Foto: Valerie Macon/AFP

PUBLICIDADE SZA, que liderou o número total de indicações, com nove, conquistou os prêmios de melhor música de R&B, por Snooze, melhor performance de pop em duo, por Ghost In The Machine, sua parceria com Phoebe Bridgers. Nas categorias que envolvem produções cinematográficas, tanto a trilha sonora de Oppenheimer como a de Barbie foram premiadas. Os dois longas estiveram entre os mais comentados de 2023 e concorrem ao Oscar de melhor filme neste ano.

Os concorrentes brasileiros, que disputavam a categoria de melhor álbum de jazz latino, não tiveram sucesso . Astrud Gilberto, porém, foi lembrada durante a homenagem do In Memoriam.

Confira abaixo a lista de indicados e vencedores do Grammy 2024. Em negrito, os vencedores de cada categoria que já foi anunciada.

Miley Cyrus ao lado de Mariah Carey no Grammy 2024 Foto: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lista de vencedores e indicados ao Grammy 2024

1. Gravação do ano

Worship - Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough - boygenius

Flowers - Miley Cyrus (vencedora)

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

On My Mama - Victoria Monét

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Kill Bill - SZA

2. Álbum do ano

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

the record - boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights - Taylor Swift (vencedora)

SOS - SZA

3. Música do ano

A&W - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew

Anti-Hero - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift

Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Flowers - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack

Kill Bill - SZA, Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo & Daniel Nigro

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (vencedora)

4. Artista revelação (Melhor novo artista)

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét (vencedora)

The War And Treaty

5. Produtor do ano, não-clássica

Jack Antonoff (vencedor)

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

6. Compositor do ano, não-clássico

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas (vencedor)

Justin Tranter



CAMPO 1: Pop & Dance/Música Eletrônica

7. Melhor perfomance solo de pop

Flowers - Miley Cyrus (vencedor)

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

8. Melhor performance de duo pop ou grupo

Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers (vencedor)

9. Melhor álbum pop vocal

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift (vencedor)

10. Melhor gravação de Dance/Eletrônica

Em alta Cultura Rodrigo Simas diz que relação de seu personagem em ‘Renascer’ com Buba será de ‘acolhimento’ Mulher de cineasta indicado ao Oscar é encontrada morta em hotel de Los Angeles Conheça os 10 botecos com a cara de São Paulo e entenda por que beleza não é tudo Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin

Loading - James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure

Strong - Romy & Fred again..

Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan (vencedor) 11. Melhor gravação de pop dance Baby Don’t Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle - Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue (vencedor)

One In A Million - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Rush - Troye Sivan 12. Melhor álbum de música Dance ou Eletrônica Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3- Fred again.. (vencedor)

Kx5 - Kx5

Quest For Fire - Skrillex

Campo 2: Rock, metal e música alternativa 13. Melhor performance de rock Sculptures Of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys

More Than A Love Song - Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius (vencedor)

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna - Metallica 14. Melhor performance de metal Bad Man - Disturbed

Phantom Of The Opera - Ghost

72 Seasons - Metallica (vencedor)

Hive Mind - Slipknot

Jaded - Spiritbox 15. Melhor música de rock Angry - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Emotion Sickness - Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

Not Strong Enough - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) (vencedor)

Rescued - Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters) 16. Melhor álbum de rock But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore (vencedor)

In Times New Roman... - Queens Of The Stone Age 17.Melhor performance de música alternativa Belinda Says - Alvvays

Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It - boygenius

A&W - Lana Del Rey

This Is Why - Paramore (vencedor) 18. Melhor álbum de música alternativa The Car - Arctic Monkeys

The Record - boygenius (vencedor)

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island - Gorillaz

I Inside The Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Campo 3: R&B, rap, e poesia cantada 19. Melhor performance de R&B Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown

Back To Love - Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

ICU - Coco Jones (vencedor)

How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét

Kill Bill - SZA 20. Melhor performance de R&B tradicional Simple - Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

Lucky - Kenyon Dixon

Hollywood - Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

Good Morning - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol (vencedor)

Love Language -



21. Melhor música de R&B Angel - Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

Back To Love - Darryl Andrew Farris, Riley Glasper, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

ICU - Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

On My Mama - Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’ConnellLeon Thomas, songwriters (SZA) (vencedor) 22. Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo Since I Have A Lover - 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid - Diddy

Nova - Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

SOS - SZA (vencedor) 23. Melhor álbum de R&B Girls Night Out - Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

Special Occasion - Emily King

JAGUAR II - Victoria Monét (vencedor)

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP - Summer Walker 24. Melhor performance de Rap The Hillbillies

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter - Black Thought

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane (vencedor)

Players - Coi Leray 25. Melhor performance de rap melódico Sittin’ On Top Of The World - Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

Attention - Doja Cat

Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life -Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole (vencedor)

Low - SZA 26. Melhor música de rap Attention - (Doja Cat)

Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] - (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Just Wanna Rock - (Lil Uzi Vert)

Rich Flex - (Drake & 21 Savage)

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS - (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane) (vencedor) 27. Melhor álbum de rap Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL - Killer Mike (vencedor)

HEROES & VILLIANS - Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III - Nas

UTOPIA - Travis Scott 28. Melhor álbum de poesia cantada A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba

For Your Consideration’24 -The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William

Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell

The Light Inside - J. Ivy (vencedor)

When The Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet

Campo 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater 29. Melhor perfomance de jazz Movement 18′ (Heroes) - Jon Batiste

Basquiat - Lakecia Benjamin

Vulnerable (Live) - Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

But Not For Me - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Tight - Samara Joy (vencedor) 30. Melhor álbum vocal de jazz For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Alive At The Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis (vencedor) 31. Melhor álbum instrumental de jazz The Source - Kenny Barron

Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone

The Winds Of Change - Billy Childs (vencedor)

Dream Box - Pat Metheny 32. Melhor álbum de grande conjunto de jazz The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo - ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension - Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Basie Swings The Blues - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart (vencedor)

Olympians - Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions - Mingus Big Band 33. Melhor álbum de Jazz Latino Quietude - Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks - Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana - Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa - Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo (vencedor) 34. Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo Love In Exile - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion - Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree - Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano - Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book - Meshell Ndegeocello (vencedor) 35. Melhor álbum de música pop vocal tradicional To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway

Pieces Of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched - Laufey (vencedor)

Holidays Around The World - Pentatonix

Only The Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - (Various Artists) 36. Melhor álbum de música contemporânea instrumental As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (vencedor)

On Becoming - House Of Waters

Jazz Hands - Bob James

The Layers - Julian Lage

All One - Ben Wendel 37. Melhor álbum de música teatral Kimberly Akimbo - (Original Broadway Cast)

Parade - (2023 Broadway Cast)

Shucked - (Original Broadway Cast)

Some Like It Hot - (Original Broadway Cast) (vencedor)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street - (2023 Broadway Cast)



Campo 5: Country e música americana ‘raiz’

38. Melhor performance country solo

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

Buried - Brandy Clark

Fast Car - Luke Combs

The Last Thing On My Mind - Dolly Parton

White Horse - Chris Stapleton (vencedor)

39. Melhor performance de country em duo ou grupo

High Note - Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings

Nobody’s Nobody - Brothers Osborne

I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves (vencedor)

Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

Save Me - Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

We Don’t Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton

40. Melhor música country

Buried - Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

In Your Love - Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

Last Night - John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

White Horse- Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) (vencedor)

41. Melhor álbum de country

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain - Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson (vencedor)

42. Melhor performance de música americana raiz

Butterfly - Jon Batiste

Heaven Help Us All - The Blind Boys Of Alabama

Inventing The Wheel - Madison Cunningham

You Louisiana Man - Rhiannon Giddens

Eve Was Black - Allison Russell (vencedor)

43. Melhor performance americana

Friendship - The Blind Boys Of Alabama

Help Me Make It Through The Night - Tyler Childers

Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile (vencedor)

King Of Oklahoma - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

The Returner - Allison Russell

44. Melhor música raiz americana

Blank Page - Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)

California Sober - Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)

Cast Iron Skillet - Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) (vencedor)

Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)

The Returner - Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

45. Melhor álbum de música americana

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions - Rodney Crowell

You’re The One - Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (vencedor)

The Returner - Allison Russell

46. Melhor álbum de bluegrass

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford - Sam Bush

Lovin’ Of The Game - Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass - Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad - Billy Strings

City Of Gold - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (vencedor)

47. Melhor álbum de blues tradicional

Ridin’ - Eric Bibb

The Soul Side Of Sipp - Mr. Sipp

Life Don’t Miss Nobody - Tracy Nelson

Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge - John Primer

All My Love For You - Bobby Rush (vencedor)

48. Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo

Death Wish Blues - Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton

Healing Time - Ruthie Foster

Live In London - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blood Harmony - Larkin Poe (vencedor)

LaVette! - Bettye LaVette

49. Melhor álbum folk

Traveling Wildfire - Dom Flemons

I Only See The Moon - The Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] - Joni Mitchell (vencedor)

Celebrants - Nickel Creek

Jubilee - Old Crow Medicine Show

Seven Psalms - Paul Simon

Folkocracy - Rufus Wainwright

50. Melhor álbum de música raiz regional

New Beginnings - Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (vencedor)

Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola - Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (vencedor)

Made In New Orleans - New Breed Brass Band

Too Much To Hold - New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Live At The Maple Leaf - The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.





Campo 6: Música Gospel e contemporânea crist

51. Melhor música ou performance gospel

God Is Good - Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

Feel Alright (Blessed) - Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters

Lord Do It For Me (Live) - Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters

God Is - Melvin Crispell III

All Things - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter (vencedor)

52. Melhor performance músical ou música cristã

Believe - Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters

Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live] - Cody Carnes

Thank God I Do - Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram

Love Me Like I Am - for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks

Your Power - Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Alexandria Dollar, Jordan Dollar, Antonio Gardener, Micheal Girgenti, Lasanna “Ace” Harris, David Hein, Deandre Hunter, Dylan Hyde, Christian Louisana, Patrick Darius Mix Jr., Lecrae Moore, Justin Pelham, Jeffrey Lawrence Shannon, Allen Swoope, songwriters (vencedor)

God Problems - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine

53. Melhor álbum gospel

I Love You - Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live) - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way - Maverick City Music

My Truth - Jonathan McReynolds

All Things New: Live In Orlando -Tye Tribbett (vencedor)

54. Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea

My Tribe - Blessing Offor

Emanuel - Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle

Church Clothes 4 - Lecrae (vencedor)

I Believe - Phil Wickham

55. Melhor álbum de gospel raiz

Tribute To The King - The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes Of The South - Blind Boys Of Alabama (vencedor)

Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times - Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me At The Cross - Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light - Gaither Vocal Band





Campo 7: Música latina, global, reggae e new age, ambiente ou canto

56. Melhor álbum pop latino

La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor

A Ciegas - Paula Arenas

La Neta - Pedro Capó

Don Juan - Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno (vencedor)

57. Melhor álbum de música urbana

SATURNO - Rauw Alejandro

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G (vencedor)

DATA - Tainy

58. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

MARTÍNEZ - Cabra

Leche De Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana - Juanes

De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223 - Fito Paez

59. Melhor álbum de música mexicana (incluindo tejano)

Bordado A Mano - Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez - Lila Downs

Motherflower - Flor De Toloache

Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes - Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma (vencedor)

60. Melhor álbum tropical latino

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (vencedor)

Voy A Ti - Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

VIDA - Omara Portuondo

MIMY & TONY - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así - Carlos Vives

61. Melhor performance de música global

Shadow Forces - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

Alone - Burna Boy

FEEL - Davido

Milagro Y Desastre - Silvana Estrada

Abundance In Millets - Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)

Pashto - Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (vencedor)

Todo Colores - Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas

62. Melhor performance de música africana

Amapiano - ASAKE & Olamide

City Boys - Burna Boy

UNAVAILABLE - Davido Featuring Musa Keys

Rush - Ayra Starr

Water - Tyla (vencedor)

63. Melhor álbum de música global

Epifanías - Susana Baca

History - Bokanté

I Told Them... - Burna Boy

Timeless - Davido

This Moment - Shakti (vencedor)

64. Melhor álbum de reggae

Born For Greatness - Buju Banton

Simma - Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz

No Destroyer - Burning Spear

Colors Of Royal - Julian Marley & Antaeus (vencedor)

65. Melhor álbum de new age, música ambiente ou canto

Aquamarine - Kirsten Agresta-Copely

Moments Of Beauty - Omar Akram

Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks) - Ólafur Arnalds

Ocean Dreaming Ocean - David Darling & Hans Christian

So She Howls - Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet (vencedor)





Campo 8: Infantil, comédia, audiobooks, mídia visual e música de vídeo/filme

66. Melhor álbum de música infantil

Ahhhhh! - Andrew & Polly

Ancestars - Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon

Hip Hope For Kids! - DJ Willy Wow!

Taste The Sky - Uncle Jumbo

We Grow Together Preschool Songs - 123 Andrés (vencedor)

67. Melhor álbum de comédia

I Wish You Would - Trevor Noah

I’m An Entertainer - Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage - Chris Rock

Someone You Love - Sarah Silverman

What’s In A Name? - Dave Chappelle (vencedor)

68. Melhor audiobook, narração ou gravação de contagem de história

Big Tree - Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder - William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way Of Being - Rick Rubin

It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism - Senator Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times - Michelle Obama (vencedor)

69. Melhor compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual

AURORA - (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Barbie The Album - Vários artistas (vencedor)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Vários artistas

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 - Vários artistas

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Weird Al Yankovic

70. Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e televisão)

Barbie - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny - John Williams

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson (vencedor)

71. Melhor trilha sonora para vídeo games e outras mídias interativas

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer

God Of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers (vencedor)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers

72. Melhor música escrita para mídia visual

Barbie World [From “Barbie The Album”] - Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”] - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie The Album”] - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

Lift Me Up [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By”] - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”] - Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (vencedor)

73. Melhor vídeo de música

I’m Only Sleeping - (The Beatles) (vencedor)

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar

Rush - Troye Sivan

74. Melhor filme de música

Moonage Daydream - (David Bowie) (vencedor)

How I’m Feeling Now - (Lewis Capaldi)

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour - (Kendrick Lamar)

I Am Everything - (Little Richard)

Dear Mama - (Tupac Shakur)

Campo 9: Package, Notes & Historical

75. Best Recording Package

The Art Of Forgetting - Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)

Cadenza 21′ - Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)

Electrophonic Chronic - Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)

Gravity Falls - Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)

Migration - Chang Yu Chung, Li Jheng Han & Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)

Stumpwork - Rottingdean Bazaar & Annie Collinge, art directors (Dry Cleaning) (vencedor)

76. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel - Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project - Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists) (vencedor)

Gieo - Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)

Inside: Deluxe Box Set - Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)

Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition - Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)

77. Best Album Notes

Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) - Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)

I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn - Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)

Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions - Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 - Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists) (vencedor)

78. Melhor álbum histórico

Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 - Bob Dylan

The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 - Vários artistas)

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958 –1971 -Vários artistas

Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition - Lou Reed

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Vários artistas (vencedor)

Campo 10: Produção, engenharia, composição e arranjo

79. Melhor engenharia de som em álbum, não-clássico

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You - (Caroline Polachek)

History - (Bokanté)

JAGUAR II - (Victoria Monét) (vencedor)

Multitudes - (Feist)

The Record - (boygenius)

80. Melhor engenharia de som em álbum, não-clássico

The Blue Hour - (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)

Contemporary American Composers - (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (vencedor)

Fandango - (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor - (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces - (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

81. Produtor do ano, música clássica

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone (vencedor)

Brian Pidgeon

82. Melhor gravação remixada

Alien Love Call - BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)

New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) - Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)

Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) - Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode) (vencedor)

Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) - Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)

83. Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo

Act 3 (Immersive Edition) (Ryan Ulyate)

Blue Clear Sky (George Strait)

The Diary Of Alicia Keys (Alicia Keys) (vencedor)

God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack) (Bear McCreary)

Silence Between Songs (Madison Beer)

84. Best Instrumental Composition

Amerikkan Skin - (Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Angela Davis)

Can You Hear The Music - (Ludwig Göransson)

Cutey And The Dragon - (Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

Helena’s Theme - John Williams (vencedor)

Motion - (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)

85. Melhor arranjo instrumental ou A Capella

Angels We Have Heard On High - (Just 6)

Can You Hear The Music - (Ludwig Göransson)

Folsom Prison Blues - (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel) (vencedor)

I Remember Mingus - (Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera)

Paint It Black - (Wednesday Addams)

86. Melhor arranjo, instrumental ou vocal

April In Paris (Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

Com Que Voz (Live) (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)

Fenestra (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Godwin Louis, arranger (säje Featuring Jacob Collier) (vencedor)

Lush Life (Samara Joy)

Campo 11: Música Clássica

87. Melhor performance de orquestra

Adès: Dante - Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic) (vencedor)

Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces - Karina Canellakis (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)

Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony - Yannick Nézet-Séguin (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy - JoAnn Falletta (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring - Esa-Pekka Salonen (San Francisco Symphony)

88. Melhor gravação de ópera

Blanchard: Champion (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) (vencedor)

Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries (Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Little: Black (The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)

89. Melhor performance de coral

Carols After A Plague - (The Crossing)

The House Of Belonging (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)

Ligeti: Lux Aeterna (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)

Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil (The Clarion Choir)

Saariaho: Reconnaissance (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir) (vencedor)

90. Melhor música de câmara/performance de conjunto menor

American Stories - Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet

Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3 - Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos

Between Breaths - Third Coast Percussion

Rough Magic - Roomful Of Teeth (vencedor)

Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker - Catalyst Quartet

91. Melhor solo clássico instrumental

Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light - Robert Black

Akiho: Cylinders - Andy Akiho

The American Project - Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) (vencedor)

Difficult Grace - Seth Parker Woods

Of Love - Curtis Stewart

92. Melhor álbum vocal clássico

Because - Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist

Broken Branches - Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist

40@40 - Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist

Rising - Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist

Walking In The Dark - Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) (vencedor)

93. Melhor compêndio clássico

Fandango

Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Passion For Bach And Coltrane (vencedor)

Sardinia

Sculptures

Zodiac Suite

94. Melhor composição clássica contemporânea

Adès: Dante

Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

Brittelle: Psychedelics

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Montgomery: Rounds (vencedor)

95. Prêmio Dr. Dre por impacto global