Olimpíadas 2024: líderes religiosos e autoridades se reúnem após atrito em cerimônia de abertura

A man holds a piece of paper showing a side-by-side comparison of a scene that took place during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," featuring drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles, and the original painting, during a protest near the French Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 28, 2024. Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" during the glamorous opening ceremony. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Foto: Andreea Alexandru/AP